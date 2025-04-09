Consumer confidence edges up, but many Australians still feeling the pinchJasmine Gearie
Consumer confidence ticked up marginally following the government’s federal budget announcement in late March, according to ANZ-Roy Morgan data.
Despite this slight increase, 45% of Australians surveyed say their families are ‘worse off’ financially than they were a year ago – a number that has remained unchanged year-on-year.
Still, consumer confidence is now 4.9 points higher than it was year-on-year, but only 1 in 5 Australians (19%) responded that their families are ‘better off’ financially than this time last year.
ANZ economist, Sophia Angala, highlighted that its survey has only identified an increase of 1.7 points compared to just before the RBA cut the cash rate.
“The lack of material increase in recent weeks may reflect recent global trade uncertainty, which has likely offset some of the upward pressure on confidence from stronger domestic economic conditions,” she says.
“It should be noted that last week’s survey period did not capture the weekend (5–6 April) and mostly occurred before the latest US tariff announcements.”

