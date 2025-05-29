EOFY super top-up: smart move for your tax & your future?

The June 30 tax deadline is fast approaching, and there’s a key update to superannuation you may have missed: the annual limit for concessional (tax-deductible) super contributions increased to $30,000 for this 2024/25 financial year, up from $27,500.

This bigger cap means more room to make tax-effective contributions before the financial year closes, and this can have a huge impact on your finances both now and into the future.

Extra cash on hand? Smart EOFY superannuation moves

Sitting on some extra funds? Maybe your monthly mortgage payments have recently eased due to those long-awaited RBA rate cuts.

Common wisdom says to just keep paying your mortgage at the old, higher amount. And

yes, putting that toward your home loan accelerates your path to being debt-free and guarantees interest savings.

But putting it toward your super has some nice benefits of its own. For example, a $2,500 personal contribution could reduce your taxable income and could mean around $425 back at tax time if you're on a 30% marginal tax rate.

Not to mention the potential long-term returns.

No matter where the extra money comes from, one thing's for certain: if you decide to chuck it into super, you need to make sure you're with the best superannuation fund - whatever that looks like for you.