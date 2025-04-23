Why “Fee-Free” Travel Cards could end up costing more

New research from Mozo has revealed that travel money cards marketed as “fee-free” may not always offer the best value. In fact, some cards that charge fees actually deliver a stronger return once exchange rates are taken into account.

“A travel card can be a smart way to lock in your exchange rate, manage your travel budget, and is safer than carrying a lot of cash,” says Rachel Wastell, Mozo’s personal finance expert.

“But our analysis shows when it comes to travel cards, checking the fine print can really pay off, as the cheapest looking option isn’t always the one that gets you the best deal.”

How do Prepaid Travel Cards Stack Up?

Mozo compared six popular prepaid travel money cards to find out how many US dollars Aussies would receive from a $1,000 AUD transfer. Despite all cards being assessed on equal terms, there was a $31 difference between the highest and lowest amounts received.

Travel Money Card Exchange rate AUD > USD conversion fee USD Value Revolut

0.6316

$0.00

$631.60

Wise

0.6329

$3.99

$630.51

Travelex Money Card

0.6158

$0.00

$615.80

Commonwealth Bank Travel Money Card

0.6092

$0.00

$609.20

Qantas Pay

0.6048

$0.00

$604.80

Australia Post Travel Platinum Mastercard

0.6004

$0.00

$600.40

source: mozo.com.au as at 16 April 2025 09:18am, selected Travel Money Cards, mid-market interbank exchange rate from USD to AUD at the time of collection was approximately 0.631691, USD value calculated assumes a scenario where the card is loaded via a bank transfer.



“Mozo’s comparison focused on USD conversions using a weekday bank transfer scenario, but fees can stack up fast in other scenarios, depending on how and when you use the travel money card,” Wastell explains.

“A lot of Aussies assume ‘no fee’ means best value, but when you look at the exchange rate being offered, that’s not always the case. You could be losing money through the rate instead of an obvious upfront charge, and unless you do the maths, you might not even realise.”

Revolut offered the best value for money with no conversion fee and a competitive exchange rate, however there is a 1% fee for any transfers that occur on the weekend between Saturday 7am and Monday 8am, so for those travellers looking to sort out travel admin on the weekend, the second place card could actually end up being the best value option for you.

Wise was the card in second place, despite having the only fee for conversion, as they have a much higher exchange rate than the other cards analysed. Surprisingly, some of the cards advertising no fees, including Qantas Pay and Commonwealth Bank, delivered the least value due to less favourable exchange rates.

“Some cards charge extra for converting on weekends. Others hit you with BPAY reload fees, or sting you if you top up your card in-store with cash,” said Wastell.

“There are also ATM withdrawal limits, inactivity fees, and even closure fees to consider. The more you swipe or switch currencies, the more these little charges can erode your spending power.”