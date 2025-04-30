Tap, spend, win: ubank’s Mega Cash Giveaway is here!

Imagine if your everyday spending could turn into a $100,000 payday. Thanks to ubank’s latest promotion, it just might!

ubank Visa Debit cardholders have the chance to win big simply by doing what they already do: tapping and paying. Simply make 30 eligible transactions with your ubank Visa Debit card by 30 June 2025, and you’ll automatically score an entry into Visa’s Mega Cash Prize Giveaway.

The grand prize is a life-changing $100,000 in cash, but that’s not all. There’s also a prize pool of over 40 additional cash prizes up for grabs – meaning plenty of chances to score a win.

And the best part? Every type of purchase counts. Whether you’re fuelling up at the servo, filling your trolley with weekly groceries, or splurging on a weekend brunch, your everyday spending could bring you closer to an unexpected windfall.

🔥 Hot Tip: Every 30 eligible transactions on one card = 1 entry into the draw – and there’s no limit to how many times you can enter! The more you tap, the more chances you’ll have to win.

Check ubank’s FAQ page for all the details, including what counts as an eligible transaction.

Not already a ubank customer?

It’s not too late to apply. Simply click the link below to open an account.