Tap, spend, win: ubank’s Mega Cash Giveaway is here!
Imagine if your everyday spending could turn into a $100,000 payday. Thanks to ubank’s latest promotion, it just might!
ubank Visa Debit cardholders have the chance to win big simply by doing what they already do: tapping and paying. Simply make 30 eligible transactions with your ubank Visa Debit card by 30 June 2025, and you’ll automatically score an entry into Visa’s Mega Cash Prize Giveaway.
The grand prize is a life-changing $100,000 in cash, but that’s not all. There’s also a prize pool of over 40 additional cash prizes up for grabs – meaning plenty of chances to score a win.
And the best part? Every type of purchase counts. Whether you’re fuelling up at the servo, filling your trolley with weekly groceries, or splurging on a weekend brunch, your everyday spending could bring you closer to an unexpected windfall.
🔥 Hot Tip: Every 30 eligible transactions on one card = 1 entry into the draw – and there’s no limit to how many times you can enter! The more you tap, the more chances you’ll have to win.
Check ubank’s FAQ page for all the details, including what counts as an eligible transaction.
Not already a ubank customer?
It’s not too late to apply. Simply click the link below to open an account.
ubank Spend Account
- Zero monthly fees to pay
- No overseas or online charges
- Free card purchases and ATM cash withdrawals
Pay no monthly fees and no charges for overseas or online payments with the ubank Spend Account. Stay one step ahead with ubank’s spending insights and bill prediction. Plus, make free purchase and ATM cash withdrawals in Australia.
Tap your way to a win with your Ubank Visa Debit card! Make 30 eligible purchases by 30 June 2025 and you’ll score an entry into Visa’s cash giveaway. There’s a $100,000 major prize up for grabs plus over 40 more cash prizes. Every 30 transactions on one card = 1 entry. No limits!
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Bank Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.