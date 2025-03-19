From FOMO to JOMO: The financial upside of missing out

These days, the fear of missing out (FOMO) often drives us to overspend on fashion, social events and gadgets, all in an attempt to keep up with the Joneses. However, a refreshing trend known as the joy of missing out (JOMO) is gaining traction, encouraging us Aussies to embrace a more mindful and financially rewarding lifestyle, which, shock-horror, isn’t as bad as we might imagine.

Embracing JOMO for financial well-being

Transitioning from FOMO to JOMO can lead to significant financial benefits:

Reduced unnecessary spending : By opting out of events or purchases that don't align with personal goals, you can save considerable amounts. Consider putting these savings into a high interest savings account and see how fast your money adds up.

: By opting out of events or purchases that don't align with personal goals, you can save considerable amounts. Consider putting these savings into a high interest savings account and see how fast your money adds up. Enhanced decision-making : JOMO provides mental space, reducing the overwhelming feeling you can get from constant stimulation, the kind we experience when we are mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or TikTok. This can lead to clearer thinking and better financial choices. Why not read up on the latest investment platforms instead of watching the same old make-up tutorials?

: JOMO provides mental space, reducing the overwhelming feeling you can get from constant stimulation, the kind we experience when we are mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or TikTok. This can lead to clearer thinking and better financial choices. Why not read up on the latest investment platforms instead of watching the same old make-up tutorials? Increased creativity: Taking time for yourself and stepping away from the daily grind can create the perfect space for fresh ideas to emerge, allowing your creativity to thrive. You could even think about side hustles and things that you love that could bring in a passive income stream.

Practical steps to make JOMO a reality

If you're keen to enjoy the financial perks of embracing JOMO, here are some simple tips to get you started:

Audit your subscriptions : Regularly review and cancel unused subscriptions like Netflix or Spotify, directing those funds towards savings or investments.

: Regularly review and cancel unused subscriptions like Netflix or Spotify, directing those funds towards savings or investments. Plan your meals : Preparing meals at home not only saves money, but also promotes healthier eating habits that could benefit you in the long term.

: Preparing meals at home not only saves money, but also promotes healthier eating habits that could benefit you in the long term. Set personal financial goals: Focus on what truly matters to you, such as saving for a home deposit or contributing extra to your super for retirement, rather than succumbing to the pressures of society.

By shifting from FOMO to JOMO, you not only enhance your financial health but also create a more fulfilling and balanced life.

