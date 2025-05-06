If you find yourself behind the wheel more than you get to spend relaxing at home, you probably have a good sense of what matters most on the road: a dependable and safe car, regular upkeep like oil changes and tyre rotations, and knowing the best routes to take.

But just like you wouldn’t chuck diesel into a petrol car, you probably shouldn’t choose just any old car insurance. Because while they all look similar on the surface, when you compare car insurance policies closely, you’ll see there are some out there that are especially suited to high-mileage drivers.

Youi is one of these. In fact their ‘you-shaped’ insurance walks the walk, having taken home awards for Claims Experience and Customer Service in the most recent 2024 Mozo People’s Choice Awards for Car Insurance - meaning others have found it a breeze to return to the road after an accident.

But that’s not all, there are also some tangible features where Youi comprehensive car insurance shines for high-mileage drivers like you. These include:

Roadside assistance included. You is the only insurer we’re aware of that offers roadside assistance as part of the standard package. This helps when you break down, get a flat tyre or battery, lock your keys in, or run out of fuel.

You is the only insurer we’re aware of that offers roadside assistance as part of the standard package. This helps when you break down, get a flat tyre or battery, lock your keys in, or run out of fuel. Cover when far from home. Provides up to $1,000 for emergency transport or accommodation if you’re in an accident more than 100km from home. This $1,000 is on the upper end of what others typically offer.

Provides up to $1,000 for emergency transport or accommodation if you’re in an accident more than 100km from home. This $1,000 is on the upper end of what others typically offer. Hire car included. After a not-at-fault accident, you’ll get a hire car until yours is fixed. Many policies only offer this as an optional extra, whereas it comes standard with Youi’s policy.

After a not-at-fault accident, you’ll get a hire car until yours is fixed. Many policies only offer this as an optional extra, whereas it comes standard with Youi’s policy. Personal item cover. Covers personal items in your car up to $750, a solid limit for someone who practically lives in their car.

Covers personal items in your car up to $750, a solid limit for someone who practically lives in their car. Unique ‘you-shaped’ features. Youi even covers funeral and counselling expenses after an accident - unique features that other insurers don’t commonly offer.

With Youi, you also get new-for-old replacement for eligible cars, plus the option to use your choice of repairer. While these features are fairly standard across the market, they round out Youi’s already solid offering.

When you combine that with the ease of claiming mentioned earlier, you can see why Youi is one of the best car insurance policies for drivers like you who spend a lot of time behind the wheel.