8 tips for a cracking Easter road trip this Easter holiday

Easter is the perfect time to hit those Aussie roads. It’s that sweet spot where the temperature cools, but summer hasn't quite left, giving you a bit more daylight before the clocks roll back.

It’s prime time to drive, to explore and to soak up what’s left of the warmer days.

To kick things off right, here are 8 tips to make sure your road trip rolls out smoothly and sticks with you for all the right reasons.

1. Get a pre-trip car check-up

A couple weeks before the trip, swing by a service centre with a heads-up that you're embarking on a road trip, because a thorough pre-trip inspection is in order.

Mention that you want the works: oil and transmission fluid levels checked for engine health, tyre pressure and tread depth examined for optimal road grip, brakes tested for reliability, and the battery inspected for endurance. Don't forget about topping off the windshield fluid for clear sightlines.

You’ll also want to make sure your spare tyre is properly inflated and your jack is in good working order.

2. Plan your route and stops

Another way to ensure a hassle-free trip is to thoroughly plan your route beforehand. Plot out your stops for rest, refuelling and all the attractions you want to squeeze in.Most people use Google Maps these days, but did you know it has a nifty feature that allows you to download specific areas for offline use? This keeps you centred even in places where mobile service is spotty or non-existent.

And don’t forget a physical map and/or atlas for those just-in-case moments.

3. Check your car insurance coverage

Before you set off, make sure your car insurance is up to scratch. Comprehensive coverage is essential; it covers damage to your own car, which is particularly important when you're driving in unfamiliar places.

Add on roadside assistance for help with things like flat tyres and dead batteries - it's a lifesaver if you find yourself stuck. And consider windshield cover too; it can lower or eliminate your excess for repairs to your car's glass, a common issue on backroads.

In a hurry? Skip to the end for some great road-trip-worthy comprehensive car insurance policies.

4. Pack an emergency kit

An emergency kit is a must-have for any road trip. You can pick one up designed for the road at your local hardware store, or put together your own. Here's a checklist:

First-aid supplies. Include essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes and pain relief medication.

Include essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes and pain relief medication. Safety essentials. Hi-vis safety vest, reflective warning triangle and fire extinguisher.

Hi-vis safety vest, reflective warning triangle and fire extinguisher. Car maintenance tools. Check that your spare tyre, jack, and other tools are in good condition. Include jumper cables for battery issues and duct tape for those temporary fixes on the go.

Check that your spare tyre, jack, and other tools are in good condition. Include jumper cables for battery issues and duct tape for those temporary fixes on the go. Comfort and sustenance. Pack enough bottled water and non-perishable snacks, plus a blanket for warmth and a torch (with spare batteries) for when you need light.

Don’t forget to tailor your kit to the specific length, remoteness and weather conditions of your trip.

5. Review road rules and conditions.

Take a moment to brush up on the road rules where you’re headed, especially with state lines in play, since rules tend to vary. Checking the latest road conditions and weather forecasts can help you dodge any unexpected bumps. A little homework now means a smoother ride later.

6. Ensure entertainment and comfort

Long drives can wear you out, so load up on things to keep the vibe lively and comfy. Throw in some audiobooks , your favourite playlists, and travel pillows for neck support. And remember, taking regular breaks to stretch your legs and grab some fresh air isn’t just nice—it’s necessary for a safe and enjoyable journey.

7. Stay connected

Consider sharing your itinerary with a trusted friend or family member and check in with them from time to time to let them know you’re safe. Agree on how often you’ll touch base, so that they’ll know when everything’s running smoothly and when it might be time for them to reach out to you.

8. Pack smart

Beyond your bags, double-check you've got all the crucial paperwork: driver’s licence, car registration, insurance details and booking confirmations. Tuck a spare car key into a different bag too, just in case. It’s a simple step that can save you a ton of hassle.

Need car insurance for your road trip? Check out some of these top-notch, affordable comprehensive car insurance options that will offer peace of mind as you hit the open road. Happy travels!