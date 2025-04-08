Mozo Live: Home building costs ease, top property suburbs, Rabobank leads on savings

How can Aussies prepare for a global recession?Peter Terlato
Australians have weathered a raft of economic shocks in recent years – from a pandemic to surging inflation and rapid rate hikes – and newly imposed US tariffs may cause further economic harm and a trade war.
With talks of a global recession, it’s smart for Aussies to take action now. Mozo outlines several practical steps to strengthen your finances:
- Build your emergency fund – Aim for at least 3-6 months’ worth of expenses in a high-interest savings account to prep for possible employment risks.
- Watch interest rate moves – If the RBA keeps cutting rates, borrowers with variable loans may benefit. Consider refinancing or negotiating a better deal.
- Diversify your income – A side hustle, freelance gig, or part-time project can provide extra cash flow if your main job is affected by reduced hours.
- Reassess investments – A more conservative investment strategy may suit volatile economic conditions. Speak with a financial advisor to manage risk.
- Stay informed – Economic conditions can shift quickly. Keep up to date with finance news and the latest interest rate changes – adjust plans as needed.
Making smart money moves now can help future-proof your finances.