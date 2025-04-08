Mozo Live: Home building costs ease, top property suburbs, Rabobank leads on savings

Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 8

How can Aussies prepare for a global recession?

Australians have weathered a raft of economic shocks in recent years – from a pandemic to surging inflation and rapid rate hikes – and newly imposed US tariffs may cause further economic harm and a trade war.

With talks of a global recession, it’s smart for Aussies to take action now. Mozo outlines several practical steps to strengthen your finances:

Making smart money moves now can help future-proof your finances.

Recession-proof your finances: here’s how

Who are the leaders in short term deposits and why should you consider one?

*Term deposits are a great option if you’re looking to secure some current interest rates before rate cuts. But with economic uncertainty, opting for a short term option might be the right balance if you’re thinking of grabbing current rates.

So who are the current leaders in term deposits over a shorter time horizon?

Heartland Bank currently has the highest short-term deposit rate on our database, offering the most attractive rates across multiple terms. It leads with 4.90% p.a. for 1 year terms, while G&C Mutual Bank, Gateway Bank, and Unity Bank follow at 4.65% p.a.

For shorter commitments, Heartland also tops the charts with 4.95% p.a. for 9 month terms and 4.89% p.a. for 6 month terms. 

Credit Union SA and Gateway Bank offer 9 month rates at 4.75% p.a., while Bank of Sydney, Credit Union SA, and Gateway Bank closely trail the 6 month leader at 4.85% p.a.

Other sub-annual term leaders include Bank of Us in the 10 and 11-month terms, offering 4.65% p.a. for both.

Why consider short-term deposits now?

With economic uncertainty and inflation fears in light of tariffs, short-term deposit options present themselves as a potential option for savers. Locking in cash for shorter periods allows you to take advantage of rate drops while also not keeping cash on ice should rates increase. 

Looking to get started on your saving journey? Compare some of the leading rates on our Term Deposits hub page.

* Just remember that there are conditions such as minimum deposit amounts, which may vary between account

Home construction costs hit 15 year low: Is this good news for home buyers?

In what appears to be positive news for homebuyers, residential construction costs grew just 0.4% nationally over the March quarter, the lowest quarterly increase since March 2010, according to CoreLogic's latest Cordell Construction Cost Index (CCCI).

This generally means it costs less to build new homes than before.

This slowdown brings the annual rise to 2.9% over the 12 months to March 2025—down from 3.4% in December 2024. 

"The growth in residential construction costs has clearly slowed significantly," said research director for Cotality,” Tim Lawless.

Pandemic-level inflation eases in property

Since the pandemic five years ago, construction costs have jumped 31%, creating challenges for the industry, Cotality said. 

Just last year, the AFR reported that housing inflation remained a major pressure point, with building cost inflation entrenched at 5% and cumulative increases reaching 37% since the pandemic. 

Brisbane-based builder, Stephen Havas described witnessing "an exponential rise in the cost of new construction.”

However, costs are now tracking below the pre-COVID decade average of 4.0% since the September quarter of 2023. This moderation coincides with rising property values, which increased 0.4% in March—the second consecutive month of growth.

Across states, Queensland led with a 0.6% quarterly rise, followed by Western Australia (0.5%), New South Wales (0.4%), and Victoria and South Australia (both 0.3%).

With construction costs slowing and property values still rising, market conditions may still be favourable for new home construction. 

If you're in the market for a home, it's time to do some home loan research. Here at Mozo, you can compare some of the leading lender rates in our database to start with. 

If you're in the market for a home, it's time to do some home loan research. Here at Mozo, you can compare some of the leading lender rates in our database to start with.

