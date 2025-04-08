Is a global recession on the horizon? Here’s how Australians can best prepare their finances

World markets are experiencing upheaval as a result of recent trade policies enacted by the United States . Over the weekend, the US implemented a 10% baseline tariff on imports from numerous countries, with higher rates targeting nations such as China and the European Union. These measures have led to widespread market volatility and rising fears of a global recession.

Australians have weathered a raft of economic shocks in recent years – from a pandemic to surging inflation and rapid rate hikes – and newly imposed US tariffs may cause further economic harm, potentially tipping the world economy into a global trade war.

Rates dropped, confidence rose – but now what?

Until recently, economic signs pointed to a soft post-pandemic landing for Australia. Inflation was moderating, the RBA had made its first cut to the cash rate in four years, and financial markets were pricing in smoother conditions ahead.

Rising tensions between the US and China have cast doubt on this optimism. With China as Australia’s largest export market, any escalation in tariffs could hit GDP, exports, and jobs. While the outcome is uncertain, Australians may be wise to brace for a potential recession, especially if consumer confidence and global investment falter.

Could there be a silver lining for Australia?

While the economic risks tied to a global tariff trade war are significant, there are a few potential upsides for Australia amid the global shake-up.

One of the more promising developments is the possible revival of a long-stalled free trade agreement between Australia and the European Union. As the US imposes new trade barriers, the EU and other regions may look to diversify their exports – potentially opening more global markets to Australia and driving down the cost of imports. Interest rate relief for mortgage holders: Another possible benefit is the likelihood of further rate cuts. If inflation continues to ease and consumer confidence falters, there’s potential for earlier and deeper interest rate reductions than previously expected. For homeowners, that could translate into lower monthly mortgage repayments later this year.

Stay proactive, not reactive

Australia isn’t in recession – yet. But as uncertainty rises, now is a good time to act. The combination of shifting monetary policy, a cost-of-living crisis, fragile global supply chains, and potential US-China conflict could tip the scales and, at the very least, slow down global growth.

While policymakers watch the horizon, households can take action today: compare your financial commitments, cut unnecessary costs, and strengthen your financial safety net. In uncertain times, an actionable attitude could be your best defence.