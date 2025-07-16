Ubank introduces 5.00% welcome rate on its popular High Interest Save Account
If you’ve got plans to kick-start your savings nest egg this new financial year, popular digital bank ubank, has just made some changes to its High Interest Save Account including a higher balance limit you can earn interest on, and for new customers, a 5.00% p.a. welcome rate for the first 4 months.
To get the 5.00% p.a welcome rate, customers need a Spend account and deposit at least $500 a month into any of their ubank Spend, Save or Bills accounts (not including internal transfers). After the first 4 months, customers will continue to get the everyday bonus rate of 4.60% p.a. on balances up to $1 million (previously the cap was $250K) as long as they meet the monthly deposit criteria. If conditions aren’t met, the rate drops to zero unfortunately.
You can have up to 10 save accounts and earn the bonus interest on all of them. This means that you can split out your short and long term savings goals into different accounts for easy tracking and management and still earn the highest rate.
And to help ensure that you never miss out on your bonus interest, the ubank app comes with nudge notifications to remind you to make your deposit.
The other great feature of the account is that you can make withdrawals without affecting your bonus rate. For many bonus savings accounts in the market one of the key criteria for earning bonus rates is not making any withdrawals so this is a big plus.
Check out details of the ubank high interest account below compare it with savings accounts in our database before applying to make sure it's the right account for your savings needs.
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.70
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.70% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Life - 18-29 years old
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $30,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account holders under 30 or full-time tertiary students
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $30,000: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Make 5 eligible card purchases per month with a Westpac Choice account and min 1 eligible deposit and account balance must not fall below $0 and should have higher balance on the last business day than at the beginning of the month in Life savings account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
18 - 29
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must hold a Westpac Choice transaction account.
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.90
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.90% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
