Aussies turning to digital trading platforms as tech drives investment shift – find top performers
Australians are embracing online share trading platforms as advanced technology, increased financial literacy, and competitive pricing reshape the way people invest.
The latest report from MarkWide Research, published in May 2025, shows digital trading is fast becoming the go-to choice for both new and experienced investors. The Australia Online Trading Platform Market 2025–2034 report highlights a surge in user adoption and platform innovation, with younger investors particularly drawn to mobile-first apps and intuitive trading tools.
Technology is at the heart of this transformation, according to the report, noting the impact of artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading, and real-time analytics on investor behaviour.
What is algorithmic trading? Using computer programs to automatically buy and sell assets, like shares, based on a predefined set of rules. This allows for trades to be executed at incredible speeds and removes the influence of human emotion from the decision-making process.
Why Australians are switching to online platforms:
- Smart technology: Tools like AI-driven analytics and robo-advice make it easier to trade.
- Education and access: Financial literacy initiatives and significantly lower entry costs.
- Mobile-first demand: Investors expect seamless, secure, and intuitive trading experiences.
- Regulatory pressure: Compliance challenges encourage tech investment for safer trading.
While online trading was once reserved for seasoned investors, today’s platforms offer user-friendly dashboards, flat-fee pricing, and powerful research tools that appeal to a broad demographic – from first-time investors to sophisticated traders.
Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025
The 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards recognised the best online share trading platforms offering value and features for different types of investors – from casual traders to professionals. moomoo and CMC Invest took out top honours for their competitive pricing and tools.
Discover the winners below:
- Australia’s Best Online Share Trading: moomoo
- Highly Commended Online Share Trading: CMC Invest
- Casual ASX Investor: EasyEquities, moomoo, Saxo, Stake, Superhero, Tiger Brokers
- Casual US Investor: Interactive Brokers, moomoo, Saxo Invested, Webull
- Casual ETF Investor: EasyEquities, moomoo, Saxo, Stake, Superhero, Tiger Brokers, Webull
- Regular Investor: CMC Invest, moomoo, nabtrade
- Active Trader: CMC Invest
The report confirms that the online trading space in Australia is evolving quickly, pointing out that platforms that offer simplicity, speed, and strategic tools will win over the next wave of investors.
With ongoing growth forecast over the next decade, and more Australians seeking control over their financial futures, the rise of digital trading platforms is shaping up to be one of the biggest investment trends of the 2020s.
Discover and compare online share trading platforms
Share Investing
- Standard
- Small trade brokerage
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
0.1%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Brokerage details
$0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Small trade brokerage
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
Trades up to $1,000
- Large trade brokerage
0.1%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
The greater of $11 or 0.10% for trades over $1,000
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
ANZ Cash Account
- Special offers
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
- Other restrictions
Read reviews and learn more about CMC Invest share accountsGo to site
Share Trading
- Small trade brokerage
$3.00
- Large trade brokerage
0.03%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.
- Brokerage details
ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply.
- Small trade brokerage
$3.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order
- Large trade brokerage
0.03%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC.
- Special offers
Ongoing free access to real-time US market data.
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
One account for multi markets with 24/7 in-app currency exchange (AUD/USD)
- Other restrictions
Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only.
Read reviews and learn more about moomoo share accountsGo to site
Tiger Account
- Small trade brokerage
$3.00
- Large trade brokerage
0.03%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Small trade brokerage
$3.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
Trades up to $10,000
- Large trade brokerage
0.03%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
Trades over $10,000
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
no
- Special offers
New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
- Other restrictions
Read reviews and learn more about Tiger Brokers share accountsGo to site
Share Trading
- Small trade brokerage
- Large trade brokerage
%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.
- Brokerage details
$2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% fee is applied to all funds paid into or taken out of the USD settlement account
- Small trade brokerage
- Small trade brokerage conditions
$2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.
- Large trade brokerage
%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
$2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
Customer funds are held in a Trust Account managed by JP Morgan Chase and Co
- Special offers
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
- Other restrictions
$5 USD withdrawal fee applies and a $10 monthly inactivity fee is charged after 12 months with no login activity.
Read reviews and learn more about eToro share accountsGo to site
Share Trading Account
- Small trade brokerage
$2.00
- Large trade brokerage
0.01%
- Monthly fee
$0.00
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
- Brokerage details
- Small trade brokerage
$2.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Large trade brokerage
0.01%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Monthly fee
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- CHESS ownership available
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
Superhero Wallet is a cash management account built into Superhero Account (held under NAB)
- Special offers
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other benefits
1000 Qantas Points when you link your QFF account and make an eligible trade within 30 days of signing up. 25 Qantas Points per ASX-listed shares traded.
- Other restrictions
Additional fees may apply for sell US trades. US shares transfer fee 65bps applies.
Read reviews and learn more about Superhero share accountsGo to site
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.