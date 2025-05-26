Aussies turning to digital trading platforms as tech drives investment shift – find top performers

Australians are embracing online share trading platforms as advanced technology, increased financial literacy, and competitive pricing reshape the way people invest.

The latest report from MarkWide Research, published in May 2025, shows digital trading is fast becoming the go-to choice for both new and experienced investors. The Australia Online Trading Platform Market 2025–2034 report highlights a surge in user adoption and platform innovation, with younger investors particularly drawn to mobile-first apps and intuitive trading tools.

Technology is at the heart of this transformation, according to the report, noting the impact of artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading, and real-time analytics on investor behaviour.

What is algorithmic trading? Using computer programs to automatically buy and sell assets, like shares, based on a predefined set of rules. This allows for trades to be executed at incredible speeds and removes the influence of human emotion from the decision-making process.

Why Australians are switching to online platforms:

  • Smart technology: Tools like AI-driven analytics and robo-advice make it easier to trade.
  • Education and access: Financial literacy initiatives and significantly lower entry costs.
  • Mobile-first demand: Investors expect seamless, secure, and intuitive trading experiences.
  • Regulatory pressure: Compliance challenges encourage tech investment for safer trading.

While online trading was once reserved for seasoned investors, today’s platforms offer user-friendly dashboards, flat-fee pricing, and powerful research tools that appeal to a broad demographic – from first-time investors to sophisticated traders.

Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025 

The 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards recognised the best online share trading platforms offering value and features for different types of investors – from casual traders to professionals. moomoo and CMC Invest took out top honours for their competitive pricing and tools.

Discover the winners below:

  • Australia’s Best Online Share Trading: moomoo
  • Highly Commended Online Share Trading: CMC Invest
  • Casual ASX Investor: EasyEquities, moomoo, Saxo, Stake, Superhero, Tiger Brokers
  • Casual US Investor: Interactive Brokers, moomoo, Saxo Invested, Webull
  • Casual ETF Investor: EasyEquities, moomoo, Saxo, Stake, Superhero, Tiger Brokers, Webull
  • Regular Investor: CMC Invest, moomoo, nabtrade
  • Active Trader: CMC Invest

The report confirms that the online trading space in Australia is evolving quickly, pointing out that platforms that offer simplicity, speed, and strategic tools will win over the next wave of investors.

With ongoing growth forecast over the next decade, and more Australians seeking control over their financial futures, the rise of digital trading platforms is shaping up to be one of the biggest investment trends of the 2020s.

