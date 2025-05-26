Aussies turning to digital trading platforms as tech drives investment shift – find top performers

Australians are embracing online share trading platforms as advanced technology, increased financial literacy, and competitive pricing reshape the way people invest.

The latest report from MarkWide Research, published in May 2025, shows digital trading is fast becoming the go-to choice for both new and experienced investors. The Australia Online Trading Platform Market 2025–2034 report highlights a surge in user adoption and platform innovation, with younger investors particularly drawn to mobile-first apps and intuitive trading tools.

Technology is at the heart of this transformation, according to the report, noting the impact of artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading, and real-time analytics on investor behaviour.