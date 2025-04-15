New job, new super strategy: how one simple check could add thousands to your retirement. Tuesday, 15 April 2025 · 4 min read By Brad Buzzard · 4 min read Fact Checked Advertiser disclosure

You've nailed the interview, signed the contract, and are ready to kill it in your new role. As a forward thinker, you’re sure to impress your new boss. But keep your forward-thinking hat on and take this rare opportunity to impress future you - more specifically post-career you. Instead of mindlessly handing over your super form to HR, future you would want you to be in control of a super that really stacks up.As you’ll learn, taking action now could potentially save you thousands come retirement. Why your job change is the smart time to check your super Think of this as a financial reset button. You get the chance to pause, to assess how this new role can improve your finances: your budget, your cash flow, and yes, even your super. Here's why your super deserves a closer look at this key moment: You're updating things anyway, including nominating your super account. Sure, you could just hand over your current super details - or forget to, and end up landing in your employer's default fund. But all it takes is a quick look at your super’s performance to see if it’s meeting your expectations. Think of it as part of your onboarding.

Sure, you could just hand over your current super details - or forget to, and end up landing in your employer's default fund. But all it takes is a quick look at your super’s performance to see if it’s meeting your expectations. Think of it as part of your onboarding. Money is on your mind. You're already thinking about your finances with this new job. And since you're already in that headspace, you’re well primed to consider optimising the asset that could very well end up being one of your largest. The cost of ignoring your super: thousands could be at stake Need another reason to pay more attention to your super at this critical moment? Trudging along in the wrong super could be costing you real money. In fact, our 2025 Mozo Superannuation Report found that with a $100,000 starting balance, the difference between a top-performing fund and an average--performing straggler could be anywhere from around $6,300 to nearly $16,000 over just five years.

Now think about what that could look like after a decade or three. So are you ready to make a smarter choice about your super? The next section will show you how. Smart super choices for your next career stage Okay, so you're thinking smarter about your super now. Good on ya! Assuming you have a handle on your financial goals (or are wise enough to consult a financial advisor if you don't), let’s just focus here on where and how you can compare super funds based on what matters: fees and performance. Understanding, of course, that past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Option 1: APRA quarterly data If you're a data nerd, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) releases quarterly data on hundreds of investment products across dozens upon dozens of funds - including how they perform straight up, and how they perform after fees are deducted. But that’s not your only option. Option 2: Mozo Expert Choice for Superannuation If sifting through spreadsheets isn't your idea of a good time, don't worry, we've done the legwork for you. Our team of expert data analysts - with decades of combined experience - have done the hard yards for you, sifting through the ASIC data with a fine-tooth comb, crunching the inputs, and distilling it into a clear breakdown of the top performers. We’ve even gone a step further by including our own, methodologically-sound performance categories based on things like your lifestage, risk profile and fee tolerance. So, whether you're after a fund geared for high growth, more focused on keeping fees low, or looking for options tailored to your current life stage, our 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Superannuation Awards breaks it all down for you. Here are some of the award-winning funds: Vanguard Super and Virgin Money for investments that auto-adjust as you grow Vanguard’s Lifecycle SmartSaver product adjusts your portfolio across 36 life stages as you age, an average of more than 3x the number of stages offered by similar products. And while Virgin Money may not have 36 whole lifestages, its LifeStage tracker accomplishes the same goal of adjusting as you age. And both walk the walk, as evidenced by their two Expert’s Choice Awards each.

Note: Mozo may receive payment for listing the products below. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. For details about the claims made by fund providers, please refer to super funds’ websites. Important disclosures Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Fees vary depending on various factors Super funds charge fees to cover the cost of managing your super and investments. Fees may change from time to time, and vary depending on various factors such as the type of super fund and your investment options, your account balance, the level of insurance cover, etc. For full details of fees including how they are calculated, and the fees for each investment option, please refer to super funds’ websites or read the relevant product disclosure statement. Vanguard Super Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen Z and Low Fee MySuper.

Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen Z and Low Fee MySuper. Benefit from one of the lowest fees on the market^.

Benefit from one of the lowest fees on the market^. Choose a strong performer. Vanguard Super’s flagship Lifecycle option delivered a 16.44% annual return for members aged 47 and under – that’s above the industry median ^^

Choose a strong performer. Vanguard Super’s flagship Lifecycle option delivered a 16.44% annual return for members aged 47 and under – that’s above the industry median ^^ Smart, auto-adjusting investments with their Lifecycle investment option

Smart, auto-adjusting investments with their Lifecycle investment option Decide how your super’s invested – choose their Lifecycle investment option which automatically adjusts as you age, or take control of your super by selecting your own investments. Go to site To learn more: Go direct to Vanguard Super Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025

Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025 Strong performing fund - 8.45% for 7 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988 (7.70% for 5 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988) for the Lifestage Tracker Option.

Strong performing fund - 8.45% for 7 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988 (7.70% for 5 years investment returns to 30 June 2024 for birth year 1984 to 1988) for the Lifestage Tracker Option. Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply)

Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply) Simple super advice at no additional cost + automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover Go to site To learn more: Visit the Virgin Money website

Aware super for mid-career folks Fresh off an award for best super for Gen X at the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards, Aware Super offers exactly what you need when you're taking a harder look at your future, with a user-friendly dashboard, plenty of helpful resources, and even wellness perks, all guided by strong ESG principles. And while they're a hit with Gen X, their diverse investment options means there’s something for everyone, regardless of where you’re at in your career.

Note: Mozo may receive payment for listing the products below. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. For details about the claims made by fund providers, please refer to super funds’ websites. Important disclosures Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Fees vary depending on various factors Super funds charge fees to cover the cost of managing your super and investments. Fees may change from time to time, and vary depending on various factors such as the type of super fund and your investment options, your account balance, the level of insurance cover, etc. For full details of fees including how they are calculated, and the fees for each investment option, please refer to super funds’ websites or read the relevant product disclosure statement. Aware Super Aware Super manages over $170 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians

Aware Super manages over $170 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians Track record of delivering super long-term returns - 9.06% p.a. over 5 years and 8.41% p.a. over 10 years to 28 Feb 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.

Track record of delivering super long-term returns - 9.06% p.a. over 5 years and 8.41% p.a. over 10 years to 28 Feb 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested. Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.

Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X. Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time. Go to site Learn more: And head over the Aware Super website

Australian Ethical Super for ethical investments Australian Ethical Super takes a strong ethical stance on what they will and won't invest in across all their investment options - while continuing to post attractive returns and offering a wide array of investment options (although it’s important to note that past performance is not an indicator of future performance). This makes Australian Ethical Super a good choice for those with uncompromising ethical investment values.

Note: Mozo may receive payment for listing the products below. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. For details about the claims made by fund providers, please refer to super funds’ websites. Important disclosures Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Fees vary depending on various factors Super funds charge fees to cover the cost of managing your super and investments. Fees may change from time to time, and vary depending on various factors such as the type of super fund and your investment options, your account balance, the level of insurance cover, etc. For full details of fees including how they are calculated, and the fees for each investment option, please refer to super funds’ websites or read the relevant product disclosure statement. Australian Ethical Super Over 30 years of experience in ethical investing, focusing on sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, and education.

Over 30 years of experience in ethical investing, focusing on sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, and education. The Australian Shares Super option delivered 9.3% p.a. over 10 years and 8.7% over 5 years as at 31 December 2024.

The Australian Shares Super option delivered 9.3% p.a. over 10 years and 8.7% over 5 years as at 31 December 2024. Offers a range of superannuation options that are all ethically screened.

Offers a range of superannuation options that are all ethically screened. Recognised for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Recognised for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Learn more:

Learn more: And check out the Australian Ethical Investments website Go to site

Spaceship super for high-growth Spaceship Super is an apt name here, as their high-growth fund has exceeded the average, plus, their digital dashboard might just feel like you're at the controls of the Starship Enterprise. This digital-first, fintech approach aligns with their focus on career-folks who are 10+ years out from retirement - those who need easy tools and 'growthier' investments.

Note: Mozo may receive payment for listing the products below. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. For details about the claims made by fund providers, please refer to super funds’ websites. Important disclosures Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Fees vary depending on various factors Super funds charge fees to cover the cost of managing your super and investments. Fees may change from time to time, and vary depending on various factors such as the type of super fund and your investment options, your account balance, the level of insurance cover, etc. For full details of fees including how they are calculated, and the fees for each investment option, please refer to super funds’ websites or read the relevant product disclosure statement. Spaceship Super Choice of growth or Index fund option

Choice of growth or Index fund option Simple fee structure

Simple fee structure Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested

Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested Mozo Experts Choice Award winner - High Growth Go to site To learn more: Visit the Spaceship Super website

Bottom line Congrats on the new gig, and take full advantage of this golden opportunity, not only to advance your career but to also set yourself up a dynamite lifestyle post-career! And with tax season coming up, it’s also a good time to consider making some of your own super contributions via salary sacrifice or through post-tax contributions you can claim back later. Not only will those contributions receive preferential tax treatment up front, but it can help reduce your overall taxable income.

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.