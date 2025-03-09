How to increase the value of your home (without waiting for the market to do it for you)
When it comes to property values, playing the waiting game isn’t always the best strategy. While the market can go up and down, smart homeowners take matters into their own hands, making upgrades that boost their home's appeal and potential selling price. And the best part? You don’t need a bottomless bank account to do it, finance options like a small personal loan could be the key to unlocking your home’s hidden value.
Here’s how:
1. Boost your kerb appeal
First impressions count. A fresh coat of paint, modern front door, updated landscaping, or even a new driveway can make your home look instantly more appealing. These small but impactful changes can add serious value, and a personal loan can help cover the upfront costs without draining your savings.
2. Upgrade your kitchen and bathroom
Kitchens and bathrooms sell homes, so if yours are looking outdated, a mini makeover could be a smart investment. Think new benchtops, modern tapware, or energy-efficient appliances.
3. Add more living space
A bigger home usually means a higher value. Whether it’s a deck extension, a granny flat, or converting an unused garage into a functional space, expanding your home’s liveable areas can make it more attractive to buyers.
4. Give your home an energy efficiency glow-up
From solar panels to insulation upgrades, making your home more energy-efficient can be a major selling point (not to mention save you money on bills). With rising electricity costs, energy-efficient homes are in high demand, while you’re at it, why not compare energy providers to see if you could score a better deal?
5. Modernise the little things
It’s not just the big-ticket renovations that add value. Swapping out old carpets for timber floors, updating light fixtures, or even installing smart home technology can give your home a more premium feel without a huge price tag.
What’s the next move?
Not everyone has the cash upfront to fund their home improvement goals, but that doesn’t mean they have to stay on the wishlist. Use our personal loan repayments calculator to see how you could spread out the cost of renovations, letting you boost your home’s value now while paying it off over time - see a few of the latest deals below.
OurMoneyMarket - Low Rate Personal Loan
- Unsecured rates from just 6.57% fixed (7.19% comparison rate*)
- Free extra repayments and fee-free redraw
- Quick and easy 100% online application
OurMoneyMarket offers low rate personal loans for borrowers with excellent credit, with a speedy online application process that guarantees you a decision in just 1 minute. You can borrow between $5,000 and $75,000 at a simple fixed interest rate that can be repaid weekly, fortnightly or monthly over 1 to 7 years. There are no monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees.
NOW Finance - No Fee Unsecured Personal Loan
- Unsecured rates from just 6.45% fixed (6.45% comparison rate*)
- Zero upfront fees or ongoing fees – over the life of your loan
- Mozo Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Winner^
NOW Finance is a popular choice with borrowers looking to avoid costly fees and high interest rates. This award-winning non-bank lender offers no-fee personal loans for up to $50,000, with super low rates for good credit borrowers. Apply online to get a personalised rate quote in 2 minutes without impacting your credit score, and NOW Finance offers funds as fast as 24-48 hours after you’re approved.
