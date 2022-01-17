Maximise your annual leave in 2025 with these holiday hacks
Maximising your time off from work using annual leave is something of an art-form in Australia. But making the most of it requires a bit of thinking ahead.
If you're keen to squeeze the most juice out of your annual leave in 2025, but aren't sure where to start, then stick around – we're about to tell you how you could turn 19 days of annual leave into 48 days off this year.
How does annual leave work?
Full-time or part-time employees are entitled to a minimum of 4 weeks annual leave per year under the National Employment Standards . As you work, your annual leave slowly builds up.
Annual leave basically allows you to still get paid even when you’re away from work. This means that whilst travelling, for example, you won’t lose income for the days you take off.
It’s important to take annual leave every once in a while, as taking breaks from the routine of work can help reduce your stress levels, improve motivation, spark creativity and even boost your health, according to Australia's largest workplace relations advice firm, Employsure .
It’s also good for your organisation, as it can improve team morale, increase productivity, improve employee retention rates, and decrease the number of unplanned absences.
How to maximise your annual leave in 2025
The trick to maximising your annual leave this year is to thread the public holidays together using your leave days.
Of course, public holidays differ from state-to-state. But the major ones (Australia Day, Easter, ANZAC Day, Christmas, and New Years) are all good opportunities to take some extra time off in 2025.
Quick tip: Book in your annual leave dates as early as you can to avoid competing for time off with your co-workers. Plus, your boss will likely appreciate the early heads-up.
Here are the dates you need to know, so you can maximise your annual leave in 2025:
January (Australia Day)
Turn 4 days of annual leave into 9 days off
With Australia Day falling on Sunday, 26 January this year (observed Monday 27, January) you can use your annual leave to string together an extended break, including weekends.
Your holiday: Saturday, 25 January – Sunday, 2 February 2025.
Take these dates off:
- Tuesday, 28 January
- Wednesday, 29 January
- Thursday, 30 January
- Friday, 31 January
March/April (Easter holidays and ANZAC Day)
Turn 3 days of annual leave into 10 days off
Good Friday and Easter Monday (18-21 April) fall at a fortuitous time this year as ANZAC Day (Friday 25 April) follows soon after. It’s a prime opportunity for Aussie employees to use a small amount of leave for a generous return.
Your holiday: Friday, 18 April – Sunday, 27 April 2025.
Take these dates off:
- Tuesday, 22 April
- Wednesday, 23 April
- Thursday, 24 April
June (King’s Birthday)
Turn 4 days of annual leave into 9 days off
This year, the King’s Birthday falls on Monday, 9 June – except in Queensland (6 October) and parts of Western Australia (29 September) – meaning there’s an opportunity to score a nine-day winter break and potentially jet off to a warmer climate, like South East Asia. Cheers, your Highness!
Your holiday: Saturday, 7 June – Sunday, 15 June 2025.
Take this date off:
- Tuesday, 10 June
- Wednesday, 11 June
- Thursday, 12 June
- Friday, 13 June
October (Labour Day)
Turn 1 day of annual leave into 4 days off
Labour Day – commemorating the achievements of workers and the successful fight for an eight-hour workday – falls on Monday, 6 October this year for residents of NSW, ACT and South Australia (in Queensland it’s 5 May, Victoria 10 March and Western Australia 3 March, while Northern Territory and Tasmania don’t celebrate Labour Day). You can extend this long weekend into a four-day holiday.
Your holiday: Friday, 3 October – Monday, 6 October 2025.
Take this date off:
- Friday, 3 October
December/January 2025 (Christmas and New Years)
Turn 7 days of annual leave into 16 days off
At the end of the year many people want the opportunity to wind down over the Christmas break. What better way to do that than have a solid 2+ weeks off to enjoy family time and a hard-earned rest?
Your holiday: Saturday, 20 December 2025 – Sunday, 4 January 2026.
Take these dates off:
- Monday, 22 December
- Tuesday, 23 December
- Wednesday, 24 December
- Monday, 29 December
- Tuesday, 30 December
- Wednesday, 31 December
- Friday, 2 January 2026
Annual leave holiday tips
Here’s a few suggestions to help you get the most out of your annual leave holidays:
- Look for ways to link together public holidays by taking annual leave off between two separate holidays for an extended break.
- Check for unique public holidays observed in your state for more opportunities to maximise your time off (e.g. Melbourne Cup in Victoria and Adelaide Cup Day in South Australia).
- If you’re taking your annual leave to go on a holiday or to travel to another state, then consider getting domestic travel insurance for peace of mind.
If you’re travelling overseas during an extended annual leave period, then it’s recommended by the government’s Smartraveller service that you purchase an international travel insurance policy for coverage while away from home.
Travel insurance comparisons on Mozo
Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.Details Close
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance - 2025
Gold Plus
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 or Unlimited
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.Details Close
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $300.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 or Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $1,000
- Accidental death
- $20,000
- Permanent disability
- $30,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $500
- Rental vehicle excess
- $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $750
- Personal liability
- $2,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $2,000 up to $100,000
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.Details Close
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $2,000 up to $100,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- $25,000
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000 repatriation
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - choose $5,000 or $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Discovery Ultimate
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose up to $40,000
Unlimited emergency medical treatment abroad for up to 12 months. Travel Delay expenses up to $2000 per traveller. Optional cover for cancellation or trip interruption up to $40,000. Emergency Assistance team is available 24/7 to support you in the event of an emergency while travelling.Details Close
Unlimited emergency medical treatment abroad for up to 12 months. Travel Delay expenses up to $2000 per traveller. Optional cover for cancellation or trip interruption up to $40,000. Emergency Assistance team is available 24/7 to support you in the event of an emergency while travelling.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $500.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose up to $40,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- Choose up to $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Up to $40,000
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $5,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $300
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- Up to $10,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- Up to $40,000
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
- Highly Commended Travel Insurer - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $0 to $40,000
Be prepared for the unexpected on your adventures with Butter Travel Insurance. Emergency medical and hospital cover. COVID-19, accident and personal liability cover. Optional trip cancellation & interruption cover. Customise your cover with added extras like Motorcycle and ski cover (T&Cs apply).Details Close
Be prepared for the unexpected on your adventures with Butter Travel Insurance. Emergency medical and hospital cover. COVID-19, accident and personal liability cover. Optional trip cancellation & interruption cover. Customise your cover with added extras like Motorcycle and ski cover (T&Cs apply).
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $0 to $40,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Choose from $0 to $10,000, $2,000 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- Up to $2,500
- Hospital cash allowance
- $50 per day up to $5,000 per traveller
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- Up to $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- Up to $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - up to $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- Up to $2,000
- Personal liability
- Up to $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
