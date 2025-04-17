Heading overseas this Easter? You must do this before leaving Australia or you could find yourself out in the cold.
According to some reports, more than 840,000 people are booked to go through Australia’s domestic and international airports through the easter long weekend alone.
While airport chaos at this time of year is pretty much a given, what you don’t want is the added stress of boarding the plane, sitting down to a glass of bubbly, and then remembering that you forgot to get travel insurance.
The good news is that it’s now possible to get travel insurance on the spot and on the day of travel thanks to online applications and processing, but with one catch. Travel Insurance must be purchased prior to you leaving Australia.
According to Mozo’s recent Travel Insurance report a surprising number of people (approx 17%) do roll the dice when they travel internationally and don’t bother with insurance at all, but it’s definitely not recommended.
Mozo money expert Rachel Wastell said when you compare the cost of travel insurance on a per day basis for popular destinations within Asia, for basic cover it could work out to be less than the cost of a cocktail ($20) per day (for adults under 75 and with no pre-existing conditions).
“While most of us would prefer to spend our money on a pina colada, it really is a small price to pay for peace of mind,” she said.
According to travel insurance provider 1Cover* of people who travel to Bali, approximately one in three policyholders claim for medical treatment to combat Bali Belly and even for simple treatment the average claim costs $1,500.
And that’s for a simple tummy bug. Costs can run into the thousands for other medical issues or hospitalisations.
So even if you are in the departure lounge right now it’s not too late. Compare policy options below and apply now.
Compare international travel insurance
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.Details Close
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance - 2025
Gold Plus
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 or Unlimited
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.Details Close
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $300.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 or Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $1,000
- Accidental death
- $20,000
- Permanent disability
- $30,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $500
- Rental vehicle excess
- $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $750
- Personal liability
- $2,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $2,000 up to $100,000
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.Details Close
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $2,000 up to $100,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- $25,000
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000 repatriation
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - choose $5,000 or $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 to Unlimited
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.Details Close
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $12,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance - 2025
- Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance - 2025
- Exceptional Value Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance - 2025
- Australia's Best Travel Insurer - 2025
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$20,000
Travel Insurance Saver brings you peace of mind on your travels. Compare three tiers of insurance cover, featuring benefits like 24 hour emergency assistance, emergency medical cover, luggage cover, cancellation cover and more.Details Close
Travel Insurance Saver brings you peace of mind on your travels. Compare three tiers of insurance cover, featuring benefits like 24 hour emergency assistance, emergency medical cover, luggage cover, cancellation cover and more.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- $20,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $20,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $100,000
- Emergency companion
- $100,000
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $6,000
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- $26,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $3,000
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $3,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $7,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.