Heading overseas this Easter? You must do this before leaving Australia or you could find yourself out in the cold.

According to some reports, more than 840,000 people are booked to go through Australia’s domestic and international airports through the easter long weekend alone. 

While airport chaos at this time of year is pretty much a given,  what you don’t want is the added stress of boarding the plane, sitting down to a glass of bubbly,  and then remembering that you forgot to get travel insurance.  

The good news is that it’s now possible to get travel insurance on the spot and on the day of travel thanks to online applications and processing, but with one catch. Travel Insurance must be purchased prior to you leaving Australia. 

According to Mozo’s recent Travel Insurance report a surprising number of people (approx 17%) do roll the dice when they travel internationally and don’t bother with insurance at all, but it’s definitely not recommended. 

Mozo money expert Rachel Wastell said when you compare the cost of travel insurance on a per day basis for popular destinations within Asia, for basic cover it could work out to be less than the cost of a cocktail ($20) per day (for adults under 75 and with no pre-existing conditions).

“While most of us would prefer to spend our money on a pina colada, it really is a small price to pay for peace of mind,” she said. 

According to travel insurance provider 1Cover* of people who travel to Bali, approximately one in three policyholders claim for medical treatment to combat Bali Belly and even for simple treatment the average claim costs $1,500. 

And that’s for a simple tummy bug. Costs can run into the thousands for other medical issues or hospitalisations. 

So even if you are in the departure lounge right now it’s not too late. Compare policy options below and apply now. 

Compare international travel insurance

Last updated 17 April 2025
