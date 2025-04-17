5 costly savings mistakes stealing your interest in 2025

New research from Mozo reveals that Australians are leaving significant money on the table through simple savings missteps. The 2025 Savings Report analysed 264 savings products from 84 providers and surveyed over 1,000 Australians, uncovering five critical errors that could be costing you hundreds in potential interest.

1. Keeping money in transaction accounts

One-third of Australians store savings in everyday transaction accounts, and almost 70% of these accounts that we track on our database pay zero interest. Even accounts that do offer interest typically pay less than 0.10% p.a., with only Macquarie reaching 2.50% p.a. – still far below dedicated savings accounts. We suggest keeping your extra funds in one of the best high interest savings accounts instead.

2. Not knowing your interest rate

A staggering 51% of Australians surveyed didn't know their savings account interest rate. With rates ranging from 0% to 4.85% p.a., this blindspot can mean you’re missing out on significant savings if you’re on the lower end of the scale. On a $10,000 balance, the difference between the lowest and highest rates equals approximately $500 annually – rising to over $1,200 on $25,000 unconditional rates.

3. Missing bonus conditions

Twenty percent of savers aren't sure if their rate has conditions attached. The average bonus rate is 4.48% p.a., but if conditions aren't met, accounts typically revert to just 0.26% p.a. This 4.22% difference means you could be missing out on $431 annually on $10,000 and over $1,000 on larger balances.

4. Big Four bank loyalty

Savers who switched to a non-Big Four bank reported average rates of 4.87% p.a., compared to just 4.19% p.a. at major banks. This 0.68% loyalty tax translates to $71 less annual interest earned on $10,000 and $177 less on $25,000.

5. Not comparing with award winners

Mozo Experts Choice Award winners consistently outperform other accounts. 2025 Award-winning unconditional accounts averaged 4.51% p.a. versus non-winners at 1.24% p.a. This difference could generate up to $335 more cash in your pocket annually on a $10,000 balance, or $839 on $25,000.

Stop losing interest: Simple steps to better savings in 2025

"Australians work hard for their money, so their savings should be working just as hard for them," says AJ Duncanson, Mozo's Data Director. Simple changes like moving funds to dedicated savings accounts, checking your rate, tracking bonus conditions, and comparing options beyond the Big Four could help you reach savings goals significantly faster.

Review your savings strategy today. Check your current rate, verify any bonus conditions, and compare your account against top performers. With interest differences potentially worth hundreds of dollars annually, these small adjustments could deliver substantial rewards for minimal effort.

Looking to get started with a new savings account? Head over to the hub page and compare today or check out some of the providers in the tables below…