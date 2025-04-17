5 costly savings mistakes stealing your interest in 2025
New research from Mozo reveals that Australians are leaving significant money on the table through simple savings missteps. The 2025 Savings Report analysed 264 savings products from 84 providers and surveyed over 1,000 Australians, uncovering five critical errors that could be costing you hundreds in potential interest.
1. Keeping money in transaction accounts
One-third of Australians store savings in everyday transaction accounts, and almost 70% of these accounts that we track on our database pay zero interest. Even accounts that do offer interest typically pay less than 0.10% p.a., with only Macquarie reaching 2.50% p.a. – still far below dedicated savings accounts. We suggest keeping your extra funds in one of the best high interest savings accounts instead.
2. Not knowing your interest rate
A staggering 51% of Australians surveyed didn't know their savings account interest rate. With rates ranging from 0% to 4.85% p.a., this blindspot can mean you’re missing out on significant savings if you’re on the lower end of the scale. On a $10,000 balance, the difference between the lowest and highest rates equals approximately $500 annually – rising to over $1,200 on $25,000 unconditional rates.
3. Missing bonus conditions
Twenty percent of savers aren't sure if their rate has conditions attached. The average bonus rate is 4.48% p.a., but if conditions aren't met, accounts typically revert to just 0.26% p.a. This 4.22% difference means you could be missing out on $431 annually on $10,000 and over $1,000 on larger balances.
4. Big Four bank loyalty
Savers who switched to a non-Big Four bank reported average rates of 4.87% p.a., compared to just 4.19% p.a. at major banks. This 0.68% loyalty tax translates to $71 less annual interest earned on $10,000 and $177 less on $25,000.
5. Not comparing with award winners
Mozo Experts Choice Award winners consistently outperform other accounts. 2025 Award-winning unconditional accounts averaged 4.51% p.a. versus non-winners at 1.24% p.a. This difference could generate up to $335 more cash in your pocket annually on a $10,000 balance, or $839 on $25,000.
Stop losing interest: Simple steps to better savings in 2025
"Australians work hard for their money, so their savings should be working just as hard for them," says AJ Duncanson, Mozo's Data Director. Simple changes like moving funds to dedicated savings accounts, checking your rate, tracking bonus conditions, and comparing options beyond the Big Four could help you reach savings goals significantly faster.
Review your savings strategy today. Check your current rate, verify any bonus conditions, and compare your account against top performers. With interest differences potentially worth hundreds of dollars annually, these small adjustments could deliver substantial rewards for minimal effort.
Looking to get started with a new savings account? Head over to the hub page and compare today or check out some of the providers in the tables below…
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.55
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.60
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.60% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.30% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account by 30 June 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.70% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
