Think about this: the difference between a good super fund and a mediocre one could literally mean retiring years earlier, or having tens (even hundreds) of thousands extra to live on.

It's not small change.

So just sticking your head in the sand and hoping for the best with whatever fund you were randomly defaulted into probably isn't the smartest move. We need to actually look at who's doing things well – like maybe funds winning awards for low fees or smart investing.

One we’ve been impressed with lately is Vanguard Super. Marrying decades of global investment expertise with a modern, member-focused approach to Australian superannuation, Vanguard Super has quickly become a noteworthy contender since its 2022 launch.

Here’s why they’re one to keep an eye on:

Combining global expertise with strategic innovation

Vanguard's thoughtful 2022 super launch put its Lifecycle SmartSaver (it’s ‘pride and joy’ as they call it) front and centre as their MySuper default option - a smart move for a number of reasons:

The standout 36 auto-adjusting life stages aims to offer ultra-precise risk management.

Early proof points. Bringing such a sophisticated product to market demonstrates Vanguard's ingenuity and strategic planning. Coupled with strong early performance and some choice Mozo Experts Choice Awards (see below), this signals Vanguard clearly means business here.

And while Lifecycle highlights their innovative capabilities, Vanguard offers a range of standard fund options (and growing) for those who want to take a more hands-on approach.

Plus you get the benefit of a long-time finance industry disruptor with a unique investor-owned structure that is designed to align corporate interests squarely with member outcomes, often translating into consistently competitive fees.