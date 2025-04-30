Vanguard Super delivers global expertise, innovation, performance and low fees. Could it work for you?
Think about this: the difference between a good super fund and a mediocre one could literally mean retiring years earlier, or having tens (even hundreds) of thousands extra to live on.
It's not small change.
So just sticking your head in the sand and hoping for the best with whatever fund you were randomly defaulted into probably isn't the smartest move. We need to actually look at who's doing things well – like maybe funds winning awards for low fees or smart investing.
One we’ve been impressed with lately is Vanguard Super. Marrying decades of global investment expertise with a modern, member-focused approach to Australian superannuation, Vanguard Super has quickly become a noteworthy contender since its 2022 launch.
Here’s why they’re one to keep an eye on:
Combining global expertise with strategic innovation
Vanguard's thoughtful 2022 super launch put its Lifecycle SmartSaver (it’s ‘pride and joy’ as they call it) front and centre as their MySuper default option - a smart move for a number of reasons:
- Efficient entry. MySuper status immediately opened the door to the broad employer default market.
- Advanced automation. The standout 36 auto-adjusting life stages aims to offer ultra-precise risk management.
- Early proof points. Bringing such a sophisticated product to market demonstrates Vanguard's ingenuity and strategic planning. Coupled with strong early performance and some choice Mozo Experts Choice Awards (see below), this signals Vanguard clearly means business here.
And while Lifecycle highlights their innovative capabilities, Vanguard offers a range of standard fund options (and growing) for those who want to take a more hands-on approach.
Plus you get the benefit of a long-time finance industry disruptor with a unique investor-owned structure that is designed to align corporate interests squarely with member outcomes, often translating into consistently competitive fees.
Vanguard
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen Z and Low Fee MySuper.
- Benefit from one of the lowest fees on the market^.
- Choose a strong performer. Vanguard Super’s flagship Lifecycle option delivered a 16.44% annual return for members aged 47 and under – that’s above the industry median ^^
- Smart, auto-adjusting investments with their Lifecycle investment option
- Decide how your super’s invested – choose their Lifecycle investment option which automatically adjusts as you age, or take control of your super by selecting your own investments.
What is a lifecycle product anyway?
A lifecycle investment option within super is a unique type of investment choice where your investments are automatically shifted and rebalanced as you age - meaning it starts you off in your younger years in a portfolio of investments that are geared toward higher growth.
These ‘growthier’ investments (like stocks) can carry a bit of risk since they are more exposed to market fluctuations - but the idea is that younger you has plenty of time to weather the ups-and-downs of the market.
Most people as they get older will want to gradually adjust their portfolio to something more balanced in their middle years then more conservative toward their later years - when you have a solid nest egg and not a ton of time to withstand any sudden market downturns.
A lifecycle product handles all that for you and can be a solid choice for someone who wants a more hands-off approach. Of course you’ll still want to keep an eye on it from time to time and make sure it’s still meeting your goals.
And later, you might opt for a different strategy, perhaps actively choosing one of the fund's standard diversified options (like Growth or Balanced) yourself to maintain a specific risk level, rather than having it happen automatically.
But for the right person in a certain stage of life, it’s definitely a unique and forward-thinking type of product.
And if you’re unsure about this type of product or which fund is right for you, a financial advisor can help provide some clarity.
Or feel free to take a look at some of the other funds we’re keeping our eye on and compare for yourself.
Vanguard disclaimers:
^Independent fees and costs benchmarking conducted by Deloitte, shows Vanguard MySuper Lifecycle as one of the lowest fee MySuper products as at 1 March 2024. Deloitte has only included publicly offered APRA regulated superannuation funds. The benchmarked fees and costs reference ongoing annual fees and costs disclosed in the PDS. Other fees and costs may apply.
^^ Vanguard Lifecycle Age 47 and under annual return compared against the median return for Growth (77-90) options, SuperRatings Fund Crediting Rate survey, 2024 calendar year. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.