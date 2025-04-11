Window closing on term deposit rates as banks prep for May rate cut

Dozens of banks have cut their term deposit rates this week, an early indication that providers are confident of another rate cut after the Reserve Bank’s meeting in May.

Commonwealth Bank, NAB and Westpac are among those which scaled back their term deposit interest rates this week, with cuts of up to 1.00% p.a.

They’ve been joined by several other providers also slicing term deposits, including Bankwest, ING, Judo Bank, Macquarie, St.George and many more.

Mozo’s personal finance expert, Rachel Wastell, says this wave of term deposit cuts is a sign of what the banks are expecting from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) next month.

“When the banks start cutting term deposit rates at the same time, it’s usually not a coincidence. It’s more likely they’re preparing for a rate cut from the RBA next month by adjusting early to protect their margins,” says Wastell.

This tracks with what the Big Four banks are now forecasting – ANZ, CommBank, NAB and Westpac have all penciled in a cash rate cut at the May meeting.

Leading term deposit rates

Term Provider Interest rate (p.a.) 12 months or less Move Bank (4 months)

4.90% 1 year Heartland Bank

G&C Mutual Bank

Unity Bank 4.65% 2 years Central West Credit Union 4.40% 3 years Judo Bank 4.20% 4 years Judo Bank 4.20% 5 years Rabobank 4.30% Source: Mozo database as at 11 April, 2025. Leading term deposit annual or maturity rates for terms at a $25,000 balance.

Now’s the time to lock in a higher rate

Wastell says the term deposit cuts serve as a reminder that the window for locking in competitive rates is starting to close.

“Last year on the Mozo database there were a number of leading term deposit rates starting with 5, but now these leading rates start with 4 and are falling fast. Basically, the 5s are gone, and now the 4s are under pressure,” she says.

When it comes to choosing a term deposit to park your cash in, Wastell says it’s worthwhile looking at the challenger banks, as this is where the leading rates are found.

With the window closing on competitive term deposit rates, it’s a good time to start looking at what’s available – see some of the top offers below.