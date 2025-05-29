From digital wallets to wearables: Why the next wave of payments could be on your wrist

By Peter Terlato · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
Woman pays for tacos with smartwatch

Australians have embraced digital wallets in droves, with smartphone-powered payments leading the charge. However, the next frontier in how we pay may not be in your hand – but on your wrist or even in your palm.

This week, global payments processing company Worldpay released its 10th Global Payments Report, revealing that as of 2024, digital wallets accounted for nearly two-fifths (39%) of online transaction value in Australia – up from just 21% in 2014. 

By 2030, that figure is forecast to jump to 51%, making digital wallets the dominant e-commerce payment method. For in-store purchases, wallet use has already increased ninefold over the past decade, now representing almost one-fifth (19%) of point-of-sale (POS) value, and projected to double again to 38% by 2030.

While smartphones are the core payment tool for Aussies today, the report hints at a potential shift: “Any technology can quickly turn from the disruptor to the disrupted. Payments via wearables like smartwatches continue to gain popularity,” the report notes. “Biometric authentication using palm or retina scans allows consumers to pay even without a device.”

Aussies keen for fast, simple and stress-free solutions

With biometric and wearable tech becoming more sophisticated, industry insiders suggest that future payment experiences may move beyond phones entirely. In restaurants, for example, Worldpay predicts “you may regularly enter, eat and leave without ever taking out a wallet or phone,” pointing to the rise of frictionless biometric checkouts.

The move toward more seamless, embedded payment experiences is driven by consumer expectations. Convenience is now king: nearly three quarters (73%) of Australians using digital wallets at POS cited convenience and speed as their main reasons for doing so.

This evolution also opens the door for financial institutions to rethink how they connect with digital-first customers. While wearable and biometric payments may seem futuristic, they’re still often powered by everyday tools – namely, your bank account or debit card.

Worldpay's report found more than two-fifths (42%) of Australians fund their digital wallets via debit cards, while around one-fifth (19%) use bank accounts. That means your choice of bank account still plays a central role in how fast – and how smoothly – your payments go through.

As the world shifts from wallets to wearables, now’s a smart time to check whether your bank is keeping pace with the future of payments. Speak to your bank and if you're unsatisfied then you may want to compare transaction accounts that offer full compatibility with mobile wallets, wearables, and biometric platforms – and make sure your money moves are ready for 2030.

Discover and compare the best bank accounts

  • Spend Account

    Account fee
    $0.00
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
    Interest rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    Go to site

    This account works hand in hand with the USave account. No monthly fees on any of your spend accounts. No uBank international fees to pay. Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay. Plus you could go into the draw to win 1 of 50 cash prizes by signing up and using your Ubank Visa Debit Card between now and 30 June 2025 (T&Cs apply).

  • Orange Everyday

    Account fee
    $0.00
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
    Interest rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    Go to site

    ING’s Orange Everyday bank account offers no monthly fees and 1% cashback on eligible utility bills up to $100 (T&Cs apply). Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

  • Everyday Options Account

    Account fee
    $0.00
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
    Interest rate
    0.01 % p.a.
    Go to site

    Enjoy 0% foreign currency conversion fees on Visa Debit card purchases. Plus make an eligible purchase using your linked Visa Debit card to earn cashback at participating merchants. $0 monthly account keeping fees & the option to open up to 9 sub-accounts. Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited ABN 66 010 831 722 AFSL 229882 Australian Credit Licence 229882). The SUNCORP brand and Sun Logo are used by Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited) under licence and Suncorp Bank is not part of the Suncorp Group.

  • Everyday Global Account

    Account fee
    $0.00
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google Pay
    Interest rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    Go to site

    Enjoy $0 monthly account fees and international fees, with no minimum deposit or balance requirements. Buy, hold and spend in 10 currencies (AUD included) and earn 2% cashback for purchases under $100 (T&C’s apply). Mozo's Experts Choice 2025 winner for Exceptional Everyday Account.^

  • Everyday Edge Account

    Account fee
    $0.00
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay
    Interest rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    Go to site

    This bank account has no account keeping fees to pay. There are unlimited fee-free domestic transactions. Safe and secure digital banking. Fee-free card purchases and cash-out transactions in-store. Free access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. For customers 18 or over.

  • Choice

    Account fee
    $5.00
    $0 monthly account fee for 12 months when you open an account by 30 may 2025. account fee is also waived for customers that deposit at least $2,000 per month.
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Digital Card
    Interest rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    Go to site

    Enjoy no monthly account-keeping fees for the first 12 months, for deposits of $2,000 a month or for eligible customers. No withdrawal fees at branded and select non-branded ATMs. No international transfer fees when sending foreign currency overseas via Online Banking or the Westpac App. Unlimited free transactions and account enquiries.

  • Everyday Account

    Account fee
    $0.00
    Payment options
    Apple Pay, Google wallet
    Interest rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    Go to site

    In addition to $0 monthly account-keeping fees and 24/7 real human support, you can turn your everyday banking into Qantas Points. Link your Qantas Frequent Flyer account to your AMP Bank Everyday Account, in the new AMP Bank app and earn 1 point for every $10 on your average monthly balance. T&Cs apply.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Bank Account Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Today's bank account rates