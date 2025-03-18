CommBank’s Yello for Business brings new rewards to small businesses

By Brad Buzzard · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
More than 340,000 small businesses across Australia now have access to exclusive discounts and benefits with the expansion of CommBank Yello for Business. The program offers savings on key business expenses, including internet plans, workwear and equipment hire.

Helping small businesses cut costs

It’s no secret that running a small business is challenging, with rising costs making it even tougher. According to CBA, some goods and services cost 20% more than they did five years ago, putting pressure on business owners to manage expenses carefully.

CBA’s group executive business banking, Mike Vacy-Lyle says the bank recognises these challenges and wants to offer practical support to its business banking customers.

“We know that our customers count on us to be there for them, which is why we’re expanding our CommBank Yello for Business program to help more than 340,000 eligible small business customers across Australia access discounts and special deals from our partners,” Vacy-Lyle explains.

Partners include More Business nbn, Kennard, BioPak, Samsung and more.

Who can access these benefits?

Yello for Business  is available to sole proprietors and single-director corporate customers who hold a business transaction account with CBA. 

Eligibility is assessed based on transaction activity and lending relationships, with businesses placed into one of two benefit tiers:

  • Everyday Business. Available to businesses with a CommBank business transaction account that process at least five outbound transactions per month.
  • Business Growth. Available to businesses that meet the Everyday Business criteria and also hold an eligible business loan or finance product.

Both tiers get access to the same partners, but Business Growth customers unlock bigger discounts and better deals with some, but not all of the partners.

You can check your eligibility and view offers through the CommBank Yello hub in the latest version of the CommBank app.

Bottom line

CommBank Yello for Business works differently from traditional rewards programs. Instead of earning points to redeem later, eligible businesses get immediate discounts on things they already pay for, like internet, marketing and equipment hire.

And if you think your business can also benefit from the boost of a business loan, you can compare business loans right here at Mozo:

