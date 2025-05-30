EOFY refinancing surge: Why it may be a good time to switch home loans
As the end of financial year (EOFY) approaches, homeowners are ramping up their refinancing efforts – and with good reason. After two Reserve Bank cash rate cuts in 2025, borrowers are seizing the opportunity to reset their home loan and improve their financial footing heading into the new financial year.
Refinancing activity on the rise
The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveals 65,030 home loans were refinanced between lenders over the March quarter – a 5.1 per cent increase from the previous quarter. This marks the third consecutive quarterly rise, afer a 12.1 per cent spike in December.
After two years of rate hikes, borrowers are now seeing some relief. The RBA cut the cash rate by 25 basis points in both February and May 2025, prompting many homeowners to reassess their mortgage and consider switching to a better deal.
Why EOFY is prime time to switch
Refinancing in the lead-up to June 30 isn’t just about chasing a lower interest rate. It’s also a chance to declutter your finances, consolidate debts, and reduce your overall repayments.
There may also be tax-time perks. For property investors, reviewing your loan structure could help improve deductibility and make EOFY reporting easier. For owner-occupiers, reducing repayments by even a few hundred dollars a month could open up breathing room in the household budget.
Cashbacks are back on the table
After mostly disappearing in 2023, cashback offers are making a comeback in 2025. Several lenders are once again dangling thousands of dollars to attract new customers, making now a compelling time to shop around.
As Mozo recently reported, some cashback deals are worth up to $4,000 for eligible refinancers, though eligibility criteria and loan size minimums apply. These short-term perks shouldn’t outweigh the long-term value of a competitive interest rate but they can help offset the cost of switching.
-
Budget Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.54
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.57
%
p.a.
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
5.54% p.a. (5.57% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
The $449 application fee is waived for <80% LVR Owner Occupier Principal and Interest loans.
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.56
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.57
%
p.a.
- Offset and non-offset options for flexible payments
- No application and monthly account keeping fees
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- interest rate
-
5.56% p.a. (5.57% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$250.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$100,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation fee payable at cost
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Regional Australia Bank home loansGo to site
Is your home loan still competitive?
If you haven’t reviewed your home loan this year, you could be leaving money on the table. Even a small rate reduction can save thousands over the life of your loan – and with the RBA easing policy for the first time in years, lenders may be more open to negotiating.
Whether you plan to refinance or just want a better deal with your current bank, EOFY is the perfect time to act.
Compare a range of refinancing options
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.49% p.a. (5.40% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Flex Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.53
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.86
%
p.a.
- Multiple offset accounts available
- Free extra repayments
- Easy redraw facility
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.62% p.a. (5.88% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.53% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.58% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.79% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.64% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$250.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
