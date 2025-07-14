Savings rates are slipping again – and for Aussies trying to grow their nest egg, that means finding smarter ways to save has never been more important.

As banks respond to shifting cash rate forecasts and a cooling inflation outlook, several savings accounts have seen interest rate cuts out of step with the Reserve Bank decisions. With the RBA now firmly in a downward cash rate cycle, more rate reductions are widely expected.



What do you do when the return on your savings starts to dip but your financial goals stay the same? Here's some strategies to help your money work harder when rates are heading south.

1. Don’t ditch your savings account – optimise it

Even if rates are lower than they were a few months ago, a high interest savings account is still one of the safest and most accessible ways to build wealth. But if you haven’t checked your rate recently, you could be earning far less than you should.

Some banks quietly drop rates for existing customers, or offer bonus interest only if you meet certain conditions (like depositing a minimum amount or avoiding withdrawals). It’s worth shopping around to see if you can do better.

Use a comparison tool to find:

Accounts with competitive ongoing rates

Bonus interest offers with realistic conditions

No monthly account fees

Switching to a higher-paying account or meeting bonus criteria more consistently can be an easy money win, even in a falling rate environment.

2. Look into short-term term deposits

If you’re worried that rates could fall even further in the months ahead, locking in a fixed interest rate now with a term deposit can be a smart move.

Term deposits are low-risk, and can guarantee a return for the length of your term, which means you’ll be protected from any rate drops during that period.

Why short-term terms might work:

Flexibility. A 3-6 month term gives you the option to reinvest if rates improve later.

A 3-6 month term gives you the option to reinvest if rates improve later. Certainty. You’ll know exactly what your return will be upfront.

You’ll know exactly what your return will be upfront. Simplicity. There are no monthly conditions or account hoops to jump through.

Some of the best term deposit rates in Mozo’s database right now are for short-term terms between 3 and 6 months, with rates as high as 4.55% p.a.

Just make sure you check the fine print. Early withdrawals can come with penalties or loss of interest, so it’s best to lock away only what you won’t need in the short term.

You could also consider a laddering strategy – splitting your savings across multiple term lengths – to give you regular access to funds while still locking in higher rates.