Savings accounts paying less? Here's 5 tips on how to outsmart RBA rate cuts
Savings rates are slipping again – and for Aussies trying to grow their nest egg, that means finding smarter ways to save has never been more important.
As banks respond to shifting cash rate forecasts and a cooling inflation outlook, several savings accounts have seen interest rate cuts out of step with the Reserve Bank decisions. With the RBA now firmly in a downward cash rate cycle, more rate reductions are widely expected.
What do you do when the return on your savings starts to dip but your financial goals stay the same? Here's some strategies to help your money work harder when rates are heading south.
1. Don’t ditch your savings account – optimise it
Even if rates are lower than they were a few months ago, a high interest savings account is still one of the safest and most accessible ways to build wealth. But if you haven’t checked your rate recently, you could be earning far less than you should.
Some banks quietly drop rates for existing customers, or offer bonus interest only if you meet certain conditions (like depositing a minimum amount or avoiding withdrawals). It’s worth shopping around to see if you can do better.
Use a comparison tool to find:
- Accounts with competitive ongoing rates
- Bonus interest offers with realistic conditions
- No monthly account fees
Switching to a higher-paying account or meeting bonus criteria more consistently can be an easy money win, even in a falling rate environment.
2. Look into short-term term deposits
If you’re worried that rates could fall even further in the months ahead, locking in a fixed interest rate now with a term deposit can be a smart move.
Term deposits are low-risk, and can guarantee a return for the length of your term, which means you’ll be protected from any rate drops during that period.
Why short-term terms might work:
- Flexibility. A 3-6 month term gives you the option to reinvest if rates improve later.
- Certainty. You’ll know exactly what your return will be upfront.
- Simplicity. There are no monthly conditions or account hoops to jump through.
Some of the best term deposit rates in Mozo’s database right now are for short-term terms between 3 and 6 months, with rates as high as 4.55% p.a.
Just make sure you check the fine print. Early withdrawals can come with penalties or loss of interest, so it’s best to lock away only what you won’t need in the short term.
You could also consider a laddering strategy – splitting your savings across multiple term lengths – to give you regular access to funds while still locking in higher rates.
3. Use your home loan to your advantage
If you’ve got a mortgage, putting your savings into an offset account could be more effective than a traditional savings account, especially when interest rates are falling.
Here’s why: an offset account reduces the interest charged on your home loan by offsetting your balance against your loan amount. That means your savings are effectively ‘earning’ at the same rate as your home loan, which is likely higher than most savings accounts right now.
For example, if your home loan rate is 6 percent and your savings account is offering 4.5 percent, your offset account gives you the equivalent of a 6 percent return, tax-free.
This strategy may work best if:
- You have a variable home loan with a linked offset account
- You’re not accessing your savings regularly
- You’re focused on reducing interest and paying down your mortgage faster
4. Automate and isolate your savings
Falling rates shouldn’t mean flailing discipline. Keeping up consistent savings habits is one of the best ways to grow your balance over time – no matter what the rate environment looks like.
Here are a few practical tips:
- Automate transfers on payday so you’re saving first, not last.
- Separate your savings into different buckets for each goal (e.g. holiday, emergency fund, new car)
- Hide temptation by using a different bank for your savings account, so you’re less likely to dip into it.
Some behavioural studies show that automating your savings and keeping it out of sight can significantly increase the odds of reaching your financial goals.
5. Review your savings goals and timelines
It’s easy to feel discouraged when rates fall and your projected returns take a hit. But that doesn’t mean your goals are out of reach, you may just need to make some small adjustments.
Try:
- Recalculating your target using updated interest rates
- Extending your savings timeline slightly
- Increasing your regular contributions (if possible)
Even a minor tweak to your monthly deposit can make up for the lower returns. And staying consistent with your savings plan matters more in the long run than chasing rates.
Compare your options regularly, stay flexible, and remember: it’s not just about the rate you earn, but how you use your savings that counts.
-
Promoted
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.90
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.90% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.90
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.90% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.70
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.70% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Life - 18-29 years old
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $30,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account holders under 30 or full-time tertiary students
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $30,000: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Make 5 eligible card purchases per month with a Westpac Choice account and min 1 eligible deposit and account balance must not fall below $0 and should have higher balance on the last business day than at the beginning of the month in Life savings account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
18 - 29
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must hold a Westpac Choice transaction account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.95
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.35% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.25% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.95% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.90
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.90% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.90
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.90% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Life
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account 18 years or older
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum one deposit and higher balance than at the beginning of the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
Bonus Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Hi Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest for the first four months
- No Minimum balance required
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected savings accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.