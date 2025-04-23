This is the number 1 mistake Aussies are making with their savings. Are you guilty?
Mozo recently released the findings of our annual savings report and shockingly, despite the high cost of living, many Aussies continue to throw money down the drain.
The number one mistake we found Aussies are making with their savings is that rather than have a dedicated savings account or term deposit, one in three people continue to keep their savings in their everyday transaction account earning little to no interest.
According to the Mozo database, only 36 out of 110 bank accounts* (33%) pay interest on the money kept in transaction accounts, and only 9% offer more than 0.10% p.a.
The best ongoing interest rate is currently 5.40% p.a. with ING’s Savings Maximiser account, as long as you meet the monthly conditions.
On a $5,000 savings balance, that means you could be missing out on as much as $277 interest annually by keeping your funds in a non-interest earning bank account.
“It’s madness that people aren’t more motivated to make their money work as hard as it can for them,” said Rachel Wastell, Mozo’s consumer saving expert.
“Yes, some banks do have complicated bonus criteria for savings accounts, but many banking apps provide you with notifications and alerts that help you to keep track of balance requirements and due dates which make it easier to stay on top of,” she said.
Time to compare and save?
Here’s a look at some of the latest savings and term deposit offers that are available to help you increase your returns.
High interest savings accountsLast updated 23 April 2025
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.40% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
Monthly
- Account fee per month
$0.00
- Access
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
- Minimum balance
$0.00
- Other restrictions
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.55
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank savings accountsGo to site
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Introductory bonus rate for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months
- Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 5% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 3%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
- Other benefits
-
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank savings accountsGo to site
Fixed term deposit
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.80
%
p.a.
for 6 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.75
%
p.a.
for 3 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.10% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 3 months 4.75% 6 months 4.80% 9 months 4.65% 1 year 4.50% 2 years 4.30% 3 years 4.20% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.25%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Judo Bank term depositsGo to site
*Mozo database, accurate as at 4 April 2025. Bank accounts excluding kids and pensioner accounts.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.