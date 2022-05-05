In bad news for savers, April term deposit rates in the 5% range are now rare for longer terms. This trend has accelerated following the RBA's recent decisions to reduce the cash rate, which is now feeding through to deposit products.

Generally speaking, rates on terms at 1 year or under look as good or even better than longer term rates. This can work if you're happy to lock your cash up for just a short while.

For context, inflation pressures have eased slightly but remain a concern. Currently, the latest ABS stats show the monthly CPI indicator rose 2.4% in the 12 months to February, following a 2.5% rise in the 12 months to January.

The monthly CPI indicator, excluding volatile items and holiday travel fell to 2.7% in February, down from 2.9% in January. This provides some hope that inflation is trending in the right direction, although it still remains outside the RBA's target band.

When inflation eases it’s typically good news for savers, as their buying power increases.

How term deposits are tracking

For much of last year, Judo Bank led the way by offering the best rates across most terms. But as of April 1, 2025, no one provider that we track is offering leading rates across all terms. Currently, Judo Bank is leading rates between 2 and 5 years while Heartland bank has the highest 1 year term.

Most providers are probably anticipating further RBA rate cuts this year, so the focus remains on shorter rates. However, as potential rate cuts loom, these short term rates may also be revised down further. Keep an eye on this.

Top Term Deposit leaders

Judo Bank - Highest 2-5 year rates

Heartland bank - Highest 1 year rate

Move Bank - Highest 4 month rate

Judo Bank

Heartland Bank

Term Length

Interest Rate (p.a.)

Term Length

Interest Rate (p.a.)

1-year term

4.75%

1-year term

4.90%

2-year term

4.55%

2-year term

4.50%

3-year term

4.45%

3-year term

4.25%

4-year term

4.55%

4-year term

4.15%

5-year term

4.55%

5-year term

4.15%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Minimum deposit: $25,000



MOVE Bank - Highest 4 month term rates