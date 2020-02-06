7 best budgeting and savings apps Australians need in 2025 Last updated Thursday, 8 May 2025 · 8 min read By Peter Terlato · 8 min read Fact Checked Advertiser disclosure

Imagine a budgeting tool so good it fits snuggly in your pocket. That’s a budgeting app. A practical way to achieve your financial goals is by managing your money wisely. Australians are on their smartphones all the time, and budgeting and savings apps can help you track your spending and improve your finances. What can a budgeting app do? Track expenses

Set savings goals

Generate a budgeting plan

Set bill payment reminders

Offer insights into spending habits

Monitor investments

Produce expense forecasts

Help manage debt repayments To help you get started, here’s a list of seven Australian apps to help you budget, save, and manage your money in 2025, all from the comfort of your smartphone.

1. Frollo

Sync accounts from 100+ banks, super funds and financial providers

Budgeting, savings goals, and automatic bill tracking

Ongoing insights, including cash flow and net worth The Frollo app is one of the more advanced, free money management tools available to Australians today. Users can link everything from bank accounts and home loans to superannuation from 100+ financial institutions in-app to get a comprehensive financial overview - all in one place. Frollo is also one of the first fintech adopters of open banking, which means they can provide near real-time data to customers from participating banks. Useful features include automatic budgeting and spending tracking, savings goals, and customised insights into where you money goes. Plus, spending is automatically categorised so you don’t have to organise everything, and Frollo will remind you of upcoming, regular charges through its bill tracking feature. Even better, Frollo was named best Money Management App at the 2023, 2022, and 2021 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Banking Apps & Tech. Now that’s a mean streak! Where can you get it? The Frollo app is available to download for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

2. Up

Powerful banking app and budgeting app

Pay Day automatically splits your salary into bills, saving, and spending

Save up for purchases with Maybuy Bank and budget in one! Up is a powerful player in the online banking space. Boasting slick savings tools like Round Ups, automatic tracking, and customisable savings accounts with no monthly service fees, Up could be a great place to start your savings journey. Not only can you set savings goals, you can pay mates and bills, split your salary automatically using the Pay Day function (so you know your spendable balance), and save up for those dream purchases with Maybuy. Couples can join with 2Up, a collaborative alternative to the traditional Up banking experience. Plus you can use your card overseas with no international purchase fees – useful if you’re travelling. First home buyers, take note. If you want to start saving for that crucial first home loan deposit, UpHome can lay out a savings plan and estimate your borrowing power. Up won Exceptional Banking App at the Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Banking Apps & Tech 2024 and best everyday bank account at the Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Bank Accounts 2023. Where can you get it? The Up app is available to download for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

3. Beem

Split bills and send instant payments

Track shared expenses

Shopping rewards Sick of chasing down your friends for money? Rebranded in 2022, this flagship payment app bills itself as the solution to the awkwardness of IOUs. Send and request payments to anyone with a Beem account and let the app do the rest with lightning-quick efficiency. It’ll even nudge you with friendly reminders (and funky fun gifs) so you don’t have to. Backed by EFTPOS and top-notch security, Beem can be a great and secure way to track life’s shared expenses, whether it’s travel, food, house sharing, or more. You can even browse online or in-store shopping deals and accumulate cashback with every purchase (just watch out for T&Cs). Where can you get it? Beem is available to download free via the Apple App Store or Google

4. Spriggy

Secure money management app for families

Set savings goals and track spending

Flexible payment options Looking to give your kids pocket money, but in the 21st century? Spriggy could be the ticket. Designed for caregivers and families, Spriggy helps you track your kids’ spending, teach them money management skills, and even loads cash onto a debit card so they spend if they need to. Better still, there’s a ton of security features and safety nets (like spending restrictions and a pause/lock function) so your children can’t accidentally – or purposefully – get into mischief. A handy way to teach kids smartphone responsibility and money habits, all in one app! You can even set tasks or jobs so your kid can earn their allowance, or watch as they meet fun, visual savings goals. Where can you get it? Spriggy is available to download for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play, but be aware that account and other fees will apply. For example, an annual family plan for one child costs $60/year, while two or more kids costs $78/year. New members can take advantage of a free 30-day trial (terms, conditions, and other fees may apply).

5. WeMoney

Pay off debt

Join accounts from 400+ financial institutions

Set and track savings goals Drowning in debt? WeMoney could throw you a rope. Marketed as a free “social financial wellness” app for tracking and crushing debt, WeMoney empowers users with community tips and modern technology so they can take charge of their finances. Armed with a suite of features, users can keep track of bills, cancel any sneaky subscriptions eating into your budget, and compare personalised deals on debt consolidation loans. WeMoney claims the average member can improve their credit score by 63 points just 9 months after signing up to their service. Pretty impressive! You can also connect accounts from over 400 banks, credit cards, super funds, Buy Now Pay Later services and more, so you can get a bird’s eye view of all your money. Set savings goals and glean finance tips from other WeMoney community members for extra debt-crushing motivation. Where can you get it? The WeMoney app is available for download for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

6. simplsaver

Straightforward, traditional budget calculator

Track your monthly costs and avoid a budget spiral

Data stored locally on your phone – not sold to advertisers Sometimes you just need to know how much you have to spend. That’s simplsaver . Traditional, straightforward, and very useful, simplsaver is a no-frills budgeting tool designed to let users know exactly how much they have left over, after costs, at the end of every month. Your privacy is paramount. All your data is stored locally on your phone and never sold to advertisers. To use it, simply input all your monthly expenses into your budget (categorised automatically from subscriptions to mortgage repayments), and voila - your take home pay. It also lets you know if you’re overspending, facing a “budget spiral”, or at risk of recession. If you are, don’t worry: simplsaver has some general tips about climbing out of debt, too. As a heartfelt bonus, a portion of simplsaver’s yearly profits go to the Royal Hospital for Women in Australia, a specialist in providing healthcare for new parents and newborns. Where can you get it? The simplsaver app is available for download for free through the Apple App Store. It’s not available for Android yet, but a version is in the works. The first five budget items are free: the premium subscription costs $6.99/year.

7. ATO

Record and track eligible tax deductions

Access ATO tools and calculators, like pre-filled tax returns

Send data right to your tax agent Tax-time is easier when you’re prepared - and what’s easier than using an excellent app, straight from the Australian Tax Office (ATO)? The ATO app has a tonne of useful tools and features to get you tax ready. Not only can you check pre-filled employment information, watch the progress of your tax return, and track your super fund, but you can use the income tax calculator to see how much you should withhold from your salary. Arguably its best feature for tax time is the myDeductions tool. This function lets you collect receipts and tax records throughout the year. At tax time, simply email or upload the claim evidence to yourself or your tax agent. All data is stored locally on your phone, so you’ll need to keep backups handy in case you lose it. You’ll also need to have a linked MyGov account to activate it. Where can you get it? The ATO app is available for download for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Head over to the Mozo fintech hub to read our reviews on a range of Australian banking apps.

FAQs about budgeting apps Are smart money apps the same as mobile banking apps? Money management, budgeting, and payment apps are not the same thing as a mobile banking app. A mobile banking app is typically an app version of online banking, while the rest act as budget trackers or payment methods. This isn't to say that your mobile banking app can't have budgeting or payment tools: the difference is whether the app stores your funds or simply analyses your finances. Are mobile banking apps popular? Mobile apps have rapidly become the most popular banking method for the majority of Aussies, followed by online banking. Convenience, accessibility, and the hands-on nature of these applications make them an empowering and preferable way to organise finances. Are budgeting apps safe to use? Do they steal my data? The most reputable budget apps use bank-grade end-to-end encryption to protect your data when linking your financial accounts to the app. They may also ask you to set up multi-factor authentication to prevent unauthorised users logging in and stealing your information. If you are concerned about the app itself harvesting and selling your data, however, it's important to read through the terms of service and privacy statement first. If the product and its services are free, then it's safe to assume you are the product. This isn’t necessarily nefarious but it’s sensible to understand how your information is being used. Are budgeting apps free? Many budgeting apps offer free versions, allowing users to track expenses and manage their budgets without any cost. However, some apps may include premium features that require a subscription or one-time payment for access. Free versions typically provide essential budgeting tools, while paid options often unlock advanced functions like detailed reporting, automatic bank syncing, and personalised financial insights. It's a good idea to explore different apps to find one that fits your needs within your budget. Can I link multiple bank accounts? Yes, many budgeting and savings apps in Australia allow you to link multiple bank accounts. This feature enables you to track all your income and expenses in one place, giving you a comprehensive view of your finances. By connecting different accounts, you can easily categorise your spending, set budgets, and monitor your overall financial health. Can I set up automatic savings with these apps? Many budgeting and savings apps offer the option to set up automatic savings. This feature allows you to set up regular, routine transfers from a nominated bank account to your savings account. By automating your savings, you can more effortlessly grow your savings over time without having to think about it. Are budgeting apps suitable for businesses as well as individuals? While most budgeting apps are designed primarily for personal finance management, some do cater to businesses as well. These apps may offer features tailored to business needs, such as expense tracking, invoicing, and cash flow management. If you're looking for an app for business use, it's best to choose one that specifically mentions support for business finances to ensure it meets your needs.

