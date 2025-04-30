No-strings: The ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ now gifting an average $74k for home deposits

The ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’, long considered a crucial lender for aspiring Australian homeowners, has undergone a fundamental transformation, evolving into the ‘Gift of Mum and Dad’, according to Mozo’s latest report findings.

Faced with soaring property prices and deposit hurdles, parents are increasingly providing substantial financial help with no expectation of repayment.

Mozo's ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ Report 2025 reveals a dramatic shift in parental support: a staggering 75% of parents providing financial assistance for property purchases in 2025 do not expect the money back. This figure has more than doubled since Mozo's 2021 survey, when only 33% offered help as an outright gift or non-repayable contribution.

The average amount gifted specifically for a home deposit has also climbed, now sitting at $74,040, up from approximately $70,000 in 2021.

"The Bank of Mum and Dad has officially evolved into the Gift of Mum and Dad," says Rachel Wastell, Mozo's finance expert. "In 2021, a third of parents helping kids onto the property ladder didn't expect repayment, now it's three-quarters. That's not a bank, or a loan… that's a legacy."

This surge in no-strings-attached generosity comes as Australian house prices have skyrocketed by over 51% in five years. For first homebuyers, this means the required 20% deposit has surged by an average of $66,160 over the same period, pushing the dream of homeownership further out of reach without significant help.