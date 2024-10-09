How Macquarie’s latest fixed-rate cuts stack up

For borrowers looking to lock-in a low home loan rate, Macquarie Bank is shaking things up by dropping its fixed-term rates. This comes just weeks after the Reserve Bank lowered the official cash rate to 4.10% p.a. and just ahead of the next RBA rate decision.

Macquarie has cut fixed interest rates across the board, a move that positions it among rate-leaders on all terms for owner-occupiers (30% minimum deposit).

Macquarie Basic Home Loan Fixed Rates

1-year: 5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate*)

5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate*) 2-year: 5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*)

5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*) 3-year: 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate*)

5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate*) 4-year: 5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate*)

5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate*) 5-year: 5.59% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate*).

Source: Mozo database, 20 March 2025. Interest rates based on a $400,000 owner-occupied home loan for a borrower making principal and interest repayments, with <70% LVR.

Macquarie cuts gets ahead of the RBA

A major player in the Australian home loan market, Macquarie is clearly looking to win over Aussies on the hunt for a better rate. Mozo's money expert Rachel Wastell says these cuts are ideal for borrowers who are willing to split their loan.

"There is a level of economic uncertainty ahead, because the RBA did kick off the rate cutting cycle last month (and most lenders passed these on) but there’s no guarantee the next cuts will be passed on in the same fashion," she says.

"For borrowers looking for both security and flexibility, a split loan could be the best of the both worlds. Locking in part of your home loan into a fixed rate and the other portion of your loan in a variable rate, can work as a clever diversification tool, and help homeowners hedge their bets in times of economic uncertainty."