CommBank-backed Unloan slices investment home loan rates again
With Australia’s property market running hot, popular online-only lender Unloan has just dropped its investment home loan rates for the second time in the past month.
Following its latest 0.10% p.a. cut, the provider has sliced a total of 35 basis points off its variable investor home loans since the Reserve Bank’s cash rate decision in May.
Unloan now has one of the leading investor rates in our database of 5.69% p.a. (5.60% p.a. comparison rate*).
The digital bank’s comparison rate is highly competitive, and that’s largely thanks to Unloan’s unique loyalty discount, which knocks 0.01% p.a. off your interest rate every year for up to 30 years.
These rates only apply if you have a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of at least 80% – that’s a 20% minimum deposit. A higher rate of 5.99% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate*) applies for LVRs above 80%.
Unloan’s investor home loans only come with variable rates, and you can make additional repayments at any time and still access that extra cash again if you need it via the free redraw.
Note that Unloan doesn’t offer interest-only investment loans, so you’ll need to look elsewhere if that’s what you’re after – compare investment home loans below.
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.60
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.69% p.a. (5.60% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.93
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Extra payments allowed (fee applies)
- No valuation fees
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.74% p.a. (5.93% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.74% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.59% p.a. (6.20% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.59% p.a. (6.25% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.94% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.00
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.99% p.a. (6.10% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (6.00% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.99% p.a. (6.10% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Flex Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.53
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.94
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,848
- Multiple offset accounts available
- Free extra repayments
- Easy redraw facility
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.62% p.a. (5.97% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.53% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.58% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.79% p.a. (6.01% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.74% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$250.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Solar Home Loan
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Variable for 60 months and then 6.23% p.a.
- Comparison rate
-
6.03
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Option offset sub-account
- No ongoing fees to pay
- interest rate
-
6.23% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$550.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$1,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Only available for homes with a solar system.
- Other benefits
-
Offset sub-account available for an additional 0.10% p.a.
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Neat Home Loan
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.76
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Easy redraw facility
- No annual fee to pay
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.76% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$80,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
-
-
Variable Investor Home Loan
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.84
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.88
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,947
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.84% p.a. (5.88% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Variable Offset Home Loan
- Investor
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.89
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
6.09
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,962
- $0 application fee to pay
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
5.89% p.a. (6.09% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$15.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Investor
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and establishment fee. Valuation fee varies.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about NRMA Home Loans home loansGo to site
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.