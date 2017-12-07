Why you shouldn’t wait to book your travel insurance
School holidays are nearing and end of year holiday planning is now in full swing, so if you’re travelling overseas in the coming months, getting your travel insurance early is a smart money move.
Often people mistakenly think that a travel insurance policy only begins once they board the flight or touch down in a foreign country, and so they delay making the purchase of their travel insurance until the last minute.
But what they don’t realise is that they may be missing out on some of their policy’s key benefits. Here are a few reasons why you should book your travel insurance as soon as you’ve confirmed your holiday plans.
Reason #1: Cancellation cover
While medical or luggage cover only kicks in once your actual holiday does, cancellation cover starts working for you even before your flight lifts off the tarmac.
Imagine this: you’ve booked a family holiday to Japan this Christmas but you or a family member falls ill just days before departure. If you’ve already purchased your travel insurance, cancellation cover will kick in. It can reimburse, all or a portion (up to your policies limits), of the non-refundable costs of your flights, accommodation, pre-booked tours etc, potentially saving you thousands.
The level of cancellation cover will vary depending on the travel insurance policy you purchase. Some insurers offer unlimited cover, while others will have capped amounts and some policies may not even offer cancellation cover so it’s important to know this before you purchase. Always review the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to understand specific exclusions that may apply and ensure the policy meets your needs.
Reason #2: Extended or amended itineraries
Maybe you don’t have all the tiny details set in stone from the moment you book the first flight, tour or accommodation, but this shouldn’t be a reason to delay getting your travel insurance.
You can always add new destinations, extend travel dates and add activities to an existing policy if your travel plans change prior to your trip. Some policies and insurers (such as Freely) these days even let you adjust certain activity cover while on the go, so for instance, if you decide to go scuba diving you may be able to add that to your policy on the day prior to partaking in the activity.
Reason #3. One less thing to think about
The days leading up to any big holiday are always a little frantic with all the last minute must-do’s to tick off your list, so the last thing you want is spending time reading travel insurance PDS’s.
And by doing your insurance searching early, you are more likely to find a policy that best matches your exact travel needs and budget. It can be very tempting, especially when you’re rushed to just go with whatever option you can find, but in our analysis to find Australia’s Best Travel Insurance as part of the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards^, we found there are potentially big savings to be gained by shopping around. On a two week trip to the USA, we found Aussies could save up to $157 or to Italy or Bali as much as $136 by choosing an award-winner^^.
So to kickstart your travel insurance research compare some top deals below:
Compare travel insurance policies
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverUnlimited
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $25,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $10,000
- Travellers cheques
- $10,000
- Travel documents
- $10,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.Details Close
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $3,000 to Unlimited
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $3,000 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $15,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $8,000
- Travellers cheques
- $8,000
- Travel documents
- $8,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $8,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 to Unlimited
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.Details Close
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $12,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo Expert Rated
- Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance - 2025
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $2,000 up to $100,000
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.Details Close
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $2,000 up to $100,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- $25,000
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000 repatriation
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - choose $5,000 or $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
^^ Source: Mozo Travel Insurance Report 2025. Based on analysis of 166 policies offered in Nov / Dec 2024 across 51 brands. Potential savings compare the average across the 166 policies to the average of Mozo award winners using the example scenario of a single 40 year old taking a 2 week overseas holiday and purchasing a policy providing unlimited medical cover, $7,500+ of luggage cover and $15,000+ of cancellation cover .https://mozo.com.au/reports/travel-insurance-report-2025
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.