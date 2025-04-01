Savings might not get the same headlines as home loans, but the amount of money Aussies regularly put away is obviously top of mind during these high cost times.

Maybe even more pressing is the rate of interest we're able to earn on our savings accounts in 2025, especially as interest rates are now seemingly in a lowering phase.

Following last month’s RBA cash rate decision, many banks acted to adjust rates on savings accounts - mostly downward.

According to our Mozo database, most of the changes have been reductions of 25 basis points, but there have also been changes for more or less than that.

One online bank even cut its rates twice while another increased its bonus rate. There were indeed a variety of moves ahead of today's next RBA rate decision.

Here were a few of the more notable ones from recent weeks:

ANZ took 35bp off the ongoing bonus rate on its Progress Saver and 10bp off its base rate, along with 25bp off the base rate of its Online Saver. The bonus rate for its ANZ Plus account, ANZ Save, is down 25bp and its base rate is down 10bp.



Bendigo Bank cut the ongoing bonus on its Reward Saver by 45bp to 4.55% and reduced the base rate by 20bp to 0.10%.



Commonwealth Bank cut its GoalSaver’s ongoing bonus rate by 25bp and the base rate by 5bp. Both the introductory bonus and base rate on its NetBank Saver are down 20bp.



Defence Bank took the ongoing bonus rate on its Max eSaver down 20bp to 5.00%.



Heritage Bank cut the introductory rate on its Online Saver by 25bp and the account’s base rate by 35bp.



HSBC reduced both the ongoing bonus rate and the base rate on its Bonus Savings account by 25bp. The introductory and base rates on its Everyday Savings account are both down by 25bp too.

ING reduced the ongoing bonus rate on its Savings Maximiser by 10bp to 5.40% and took 50bp off the base rate, now 0.05%.



Macquarie Bank took the introductory and base rates on its Savings Account down 25bp.

NAB added 15bp to the introductory rate on its iSaver account and cut the ongoing bonus rate on its Reward Saver by 10bp.

These are just a few of the major moves. As we track the RBA's decision and fallout, be sure to stay on top of what's happening more widely in savings on our Savings Accounts hub page.