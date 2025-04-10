Australian property buyers had more choice in March than a year ago, according to the latest REA Group Listings Report.
The report found that national new listings on realestate.com.au were sitting 6.1% above March 2024 levels, despite a slight 0.6% fall month-on-month.
For those in the home buying market or at the home loans research stage, more 'for sale' properties can only be a good thing - especially in Sydney and Melbourne where competition can be rather fierce.
Here are some of the key findings:
• National new listing volumes lifted a solid 6.1% in March compared to a year earlier, despite a slight fall (-0.6%) compared to February.
• The strong growth compared to a year ago partly reflects that Easter fell in March in 2024, while it will fall in April this year. This would have subdued housing market activity at the back end of March last year.
• New listings in Sydney (+17.7%) and Melbourne (+13.5%) showed strong growth year-on-year in March. While this is partly due to the timing of Easter in 2024, it continues Sydney and Melbourne’s run of above-average activity in 2025.
• Nearly all capital cities recorded more new listings this year than last. Brisbane was the only exception, which saw new listings fall 5.5% year-on-year. This was likely due to cyclone-related disruptions.
• Activity in regional areas was more subdued, with new listings down 4.6% relative to March 2024.
• Nationally, total listings increased 2.1% over the month to sit 4.0% higher than a year earlier.
Millions and millions of eggs! Aussies are spending up this Easter
Hot cross bun buttering, chocolate egg hunting and Sunday lunching. There's a lot to plan for come Easter.
There are also plenty of costs - though this isn't dissuading many Aussies from shopping right now.
Spending across food, travel and DIY projects is expected to jump this April, according to the Australian Retailers Association.
New data highlights three key areas of spending focus:
Food (including chocolate): 15 million people plan to splurge on Easter food and chocolate this year – total food spend of $2.2 billion.
DIY projects at home: 6 million Australians are planning to use the Easter break for DIY projects around the home, with a total spend of $6.7 billion nationwide, and an average spend of $1,082 per person.
Travel: 4.55 million people are projected to use the Easter break for travel this year than in 2024, with an estimated spend of $11.1 billion on trips within their own state, interstate and overseas.
National Australia Bank (NAB) has forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut the official cash rate by a whopping 50 basis points in May.
NAB’s latest Monetary Policy Update suggests that the RBA will slash the cash rate to 3.60% at it's next meeting, followed by 25 basis point cuts in July, August and November, as well as another cut in February 2026.
This would bring the cash rate down to 2.6% by early next year.
Taking a look at the other Big Four banks forecasts:
ANZ is predicting three more cuts, taking the cash rate to 3.35% by August
CBA predicts one cut per quarter, taking the cash rate to 3.35% by year’s end
Westpac is also forecasting quarterly cuts, to 3.35% by the end of 2025
Interestingly, the ASX RBA Rate Indicator – a reflection of what the futures market is pricing in – has pegged a 77% chance of a 75 basis point rate cut at the RBA’s May meeting, as of Wednesday April 9, 2025.
A 75 basis point cut is almost unheard of. The last time this occurred was during the Global Financial Crisis in November 2008. Even a 50 bp cut is an historical outlier – the most recent instance being May 2012.
If the futures market is panicking about a sharp economic downturn or overreacting to geopolitical risks – in this case a potential recession – those implied probabilities can look a little out of step with reality.
It's important to note that the ASX RBA Rate Indicator isn’t suggesting the RBA is planning anything so drastic. It's simply a snapshot of the current market mood and sentiment, translated into numbers.
While further rate relief could be on the way, you don't have to wait for another cash rate decision to negotiate a better rate on your existing home loan.