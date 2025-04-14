Mozo Live: RBA downplays possibility of double rate cut, Treasurer confident first home buyers won't default

Treasurer shrugs off default fears for first home buyersPeter Terlato
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has expressed confidence in the resilience of first home buyers, asserting that defaults remain rare despite the expansion of the federal government's First Home Guarantee scheme.
"We know from the existing program that there has been an absolutely minuscule amount of defaults on these debts," Chalmers stated on ABC's News Breakfast. "So we are extremely confident that this is a very responsible way to get more first home buyers into the market."
The confidence comes as Labor moves to supercharge the scheme, allowing up to 50,000 buyers a year to enter the market with just a 5 per cent deposit – no lenders mortgage insurance required.
The expanded program was a headline announcement at Labor’s federal election campaign launch in Perth over the weekend, alongside plans to build 100,000 homes exclusively for first home buyers.
On the other side of the housing debate, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton revealed the Coalition’s proposal to let first-time buyers of newly built homes deduct their mortgage repayments from their income tax.
Default rates remain low
Recent data supports Chalmers' claims. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reported that housing loan arrears have increased slightly since late 2022 but remain around pre-pandemic levels. Notably, less than 0.01% of loans are both in arrears and negative equity , indicating a low risk of significant defaults.
Additionally, Housing Australia's 2023-24 report on the Home Guarantee Scheme , which includes the First Home Guarantee, indicates strong performance among participants. Approximately 63% of scheme participants are ahead on their mortgages, and nearly 88% of the 50,000 available guarantees were utilised last financial year.
Addressing supply concerns
While the scheme has facilitated homeownership for many, critics argue that increasing demand without addressing housing supply could exacerbate affordability issues. Labor's $10 billion plan to build 100,000 homes for first home buyers aims to tackle this, but the homes are not expected to be available until the 2028 financial year.