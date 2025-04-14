Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 14

Mozo Live: RBA downplays possibility of double rate cut, Treasurer confident first home buyers won't default

Stay on top of the latest in Australian banking. See interest rate changes, get news and product updates, follow market insights and read our expert analysis.
Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
Building home in Australia

Treasurer shrugs off default fears for first home buyers

Picture of peter-terlato Peter Terlato

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has expressed confidence in the resilience of first home buyers, asserting that defaults remain rare despite the expansion of the federal government's First Home Guarantee scheme.​

"We know from the existing program that there has been an absolutely minuscule amount of defaults on these debts," Chalmers stated on ABC's News Breakfast. "So we are extremely confident that this is a very responsible way to get more first home buyers into the market."​

The confidence comes as Labor moves to supercharge the scheme, allowing up to 50,000 buyers a year to enter the market with just a 5 per cent deposit – no lenders mortgage insurance required. 

The expanded program was a headline announcement at Labor’s federal election campaign launch in Perth over the weekend, alongside plans to build 100,000 homes exclusively for first home buyers.

On the other side of the housing debate, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton revealed the Coalition’s proposal to let first-time buyers of newly built homes deduct their mortgage repayments from their income tax.

Default rates remain low

Recent data supports Chalmers' claims. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reported that housing loan arrears have increased slightly since late 2022 but remain around pre-pandemic levels. Notably, less than 0.01% of loans are both in arrears and negative equity , indicating a low risk of significant defaults.

Additionally, Housing Australia's 2023-24 report on the Home Guarantee Scheme , which includes the First Home Guarantee, indicates strong performance among participants. Approximately 63% of scheme participants are ahead on their mortgages, and nearly 88% of the 50,000 available guarantees were utilised last financial year.

Addressing supply concerns

While the scheme has facilitated homeownership for many, critics argue that increasing demand without addressing housing supply could exacerbate affordability issues. Labor's $10 billion plan to build 100,000 homes for first home buyers aims to tackle this, but the homes are not expected to be available until the 2028 financial year.

Ready to buy your first home?

Compare loans

RBA boss plays down chances of ‘super-sized’ May rate cut

Picture of peter-terlato Peter Terlato

Despite bold market forecasts tipping a 50 basis point cut to the cash rate in May, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock has downplayed the likelihood of any drastic move.

Speaking in Melbourne last Thursday, Bullock said it was still “too early” for the RBA to determine the path for interest rates and reiterated the need for patience in the face of global uncertainty.

This uncertainty stems from aggressive tariff-lead trade policies recently introduced by the United States, which have sent global markets into a frenzy, causing volatility and unpredictability.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” she said. “We are bringing all this together to form an objective assessment of what it means for the outlook for domestic activity and inflation here at home.”

Bullock added, “We’re mindful of not adding to the uncertainty… It’s going to take some time to see how all of this plays out.”

Her comments come as NAB predicts a 50 basis point cut at the RBA’s next meeting on 20 May, which would take the cash rate from 4.10% to 3.60%. The bank is forecasting further cuts throughout the year, potentially taking the rate down to 2.60% by early 2026.

NAB has already acted on its forecast, slashing fixed home loan rates by up to 0.55%. Its one-year fixed rate for owner-occupiers is now 5.54%, with the three-year rate at 5.39%.

Despite the aggressive outlook, Bullock struck a more cautious tone: “Financial market and economic volatility can be expected as this process unfolds… but the Australian financial system is strong and well placed to absorb shocks from abroad.

With global trade tensions rising and local inflation still sticky, the RBA is keeping its cards close to its chest ahead of the May decision.

When is the next RBA decision?

Find out here

Sign up for rate alerts and news

Subscribe to Newsletter