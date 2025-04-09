Are savings accounts good in times of economic uncertainty, or is a fixed rate safer?
Economic uncertainty partly caused by recent tariffs has seen big drops in the stock market this week. As you would expect, people are understandably anxious about their cash.
But what about savings accounts? Are they still a good option in this kind of environment? Or is fixing your rate perhaps better?
Let’s have a look.
Why savings accounts remain a good option
If your number one concern is safety, then savings accounts are one of the best places to keep your cash. Yes, banks tend to be safe places to keep money.
But, even in the unlikely event that they do collapse, the government will guarantee deposits of up to $250,000 under the financial claims scheme.
So safety isn’t such a concern. What about getting your cash working for you?
Some economists and financial institutions (like Deutsche Bank) have come out saying that the tariffs could result in a 50 basis point cut when the RBA meets on 19-20 May. This means that you’d see the interest rate on your savings account reduce, which isn’t great news.
This is why constantly comparing savings rates is so important.
Start with comparing between leading rates but you can also compare savings account rates against the rate of inflation. This will help make sure that the cash you’ve got is either keeping up or growing faster than the rate of currency depreciation.
For context, current CPI from the 12 months to the December 2024 quarter was 2.4%, so any savings rate above that is a good ballpark figure to compare against.
Currently, as of today, the average ongoing bonus interest savings rate on our database is 4.41% p.a. for account holders with $10,000
Term deposits as a savings accounts alternative
As we’ve indicated, savings rates might be in flux. So if you want to lock in a rate, and have the spare cash to do so, then a term deposit might be a good alternative option.
However, just keep in mind that a term deposit means committing to keeping cash stored. You can usually apply for a 31 day notice withdrawal, but this means losing some or all your interest and potentially paying an early withdrawal fee.
Right now the average term deposit rate ($25,000 deposit) on a one year term is 4.23% p.a. while for 2 years the average is 3.77% p.a. Of course, rates differ between terms, but this at least gives you an idea of what type of rates are generally on offer.
Where to get started with Savings and Term Deposits
You can compare savings accounts or compare term deposits by heading over to our respective hub pages or checking out the table below. Alternatively, if you’re looking to learn a bit more, you can read our savings account guides or term deposit guides.
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Promoted
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.40% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.55
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.