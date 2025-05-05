$74k parental gift not enough to escape brutal housing affordability crisis, reveals new report
The ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ is handing out record amounts to help kids buy homes, but Mozo’s latest data reveals even a massive $74,000 gift isn't enough. Aspiring homeowners still need an annual income nearing $150,000 to manage a mortgage on an average-priced property, according to the Mozo Bank of Mum and Dad Report 2025.
The report highlights a dramatic shift, with a staggering 75% of parents now providing financial help as an outright gift, expecting nothing in return – more than double the rate in 2021.
This surge in generosity, averaging $74,040 for deposits, comes as house prices have soared over 51% in five years, pushing the average dwelling price towards $977,000 and a typical 20% deposit close to $195,000.
"The Bank of Mum and Dad has officially evolved into the Gift of Mum and Dad," says Mozo finance expert Rachel Wastell. "In 2021, a third of parents helping kids onto the property ladder didn't expect repayment, now it's three-quarters. That's not a bank, or a loan… that's a legacy."
Affordability gap remains despite gifts
While this parental legacy is crucial, Mozo's analysis paints a sobering picture of ongoing costs. Even after securing a house deposit, potentially with mum and dad's help, servicing a home loan remains a major hurdle.
Buying the average Australian home requires managing monthly mortgage repayments of around $4,898, based on average rates. Crucially, when factoring in the banks' mandatory 3% serviceability buffer, lenders need proof buyers can afford repayments exceeding $6,500 per month.
This means you’ll need a minimum annual pre-tax income of $149,244, according to Mozo’s calculations. This figure effectively locks out many single-income earners and even dual-income households earning below this threshold, despite potentially receiving significant parental help.
Calculate your home loan repayments
We can show you the monthly repayment amount for a range of loans.
Parents feeling the pinch
The financial strain isn't just on the buyers. The report found parents are making significant sacrifices, with more than half (54%) dipping into savings, nearly one third (29%) using their current income, and around one fifth (19%) cutting back their own expenses to fund these gifts.
Mozo’s report underscores that while parental assistance is becoming increasingly vital for first-home buyers navigating the challenging property market, it's not a golden ticket. High property prices and stringent lending criteria mean the dream of homeownership remains incredibly tough, demanding substantial incomes even after receiving tens of thousands in gifted help.
If you're ready to take the first step towards homeownership – whether you’ve got a family boost or you're going it alone – comparing options is a smart move. Below, you’ll find a selection of competitive low deposit home loans to help you find a deal that suits your budget and goals.
Low deposit home loan deals
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.78
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,215
- $0 application fee to pay
- Unlimited additional repayments
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
5.78% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free online, fees apply for assisted redraws
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional for $10 per month - comparison rate does not include this fee.
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.83
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,220
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.00
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,174
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.69% p.a. (6.00% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.99% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.81
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,197
- $0 application fee to pay
- Additional repayments up to $20,000/year
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.99% p.a. (5.84% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.74% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.94% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.14% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.14% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.78% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free, up to $20,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free online, fees apply for assisted redraws
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional for $10 per month - comparison rate does not include this fee.
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.78
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,215
- $0 application fee to pay
- Unlimited additional repayments
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
5.78% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free online, fees apply for assisted redraws
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional for $10 per month - comparison rate does not include this fee.
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.83
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,220
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10-20% deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
6.13
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
6.14
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,377
- Offset and non-offset options for flexible payments
- No application and monthly account keeping fees
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- interest rate
-
6.13% p.a. (6.14% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$250.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$100,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation fee payable at cost
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Regional Australia Bank home loansGo to site
-
Home Loan with Offset
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10-20% deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
6.34
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
6.35
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,475
- Offset and non-offset options for flexible payments
- No application and monthly account keeping fees
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- interest rate
-
6.34% p.a. (6.35% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$250.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$500
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation fee payable at cost
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Regional Australia Bank home loansGo to site
-
Basic Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10-20% deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
6.64
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
6.67
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$4,617
- interest rate
-
6.64% p.a. (6.67% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Offset Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10-20% deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
7.49
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
7.52
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$5,029
- interest rate
-
7.49% p.a. (7.52% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.