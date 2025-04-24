Macquarie undercuts the Big Four banks with its latest 0.20% cut to fixed rate home loans

By Jasmine Gearie · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
Sydney’s Central Business District skyline with the Macquarie building in foreground.

Macquarie has cut another 20 basis points off its fixed rate home loans, vastly undercutting what’s on offer at the Big Four banks.

With its two- and three-year fixed rates now starting at 5.29% p.a. for owner occupiers, Macquarie has the equal-lowest rates for these terms that are available to anyone.

This is the second time that Macquarie has dropped its fixed rates in the past month, signalling intense competition among home loan lenders seeking to lure in new customers.

Macquarie’s new fixed interest rates

Fixed rate term New interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate (p.a.) Interest rate cut
1 year 5.39% 5.91% -0.20%
2 years 5.29% 5.84% -0.20%
3 years 5.29% 5.78% -0.20%
4 years 5.49% 5.80% -0.20%
5 years 5.49% 5.77% -0.20%
Source: Mozo database as at 24 April, 2025. Rates are for an owner occupier with <80% LVR, making principal and interest repayments over 25 years on a $500,000 home loan.

Macquarie’s 20 basis point cut applies to all fixed terms, and is available to both owner occupiers and investors. Those with a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) from <70% up to 95% are set to benefit.

Macquarie emerges as a market leader for fixed rates

The major lender was already among our top picks when it comes to cheap home loans, but Macquarie’s latest move means it’s now a market leader for fixed rate home loans.

Here’s a look at the lowest two-year fixed rates from Macquarie and the Big Four in our database.

Lowest two-year fixed rate Interest rate (p.a.) Monthly repayment
Macquarie 5.29% $3,008
NAB 5.44% $3,053
Westpac 5.69% $3,127
ANZ 5.74% $3,143
Commonwealth Bank 5.99% $3,218
Source: Mozo database as at 24 April, 2025. Rates are for an owner occupier with <80% LVR, making principal and interest repayments over 25 years on a $500,000 home loan.

If you’d like to see how your interest rate compares to others in the market, use our home loan comparison calculator

Macquarie’s home loans aren’t your only option when it comes to competitive fixed rate terms. See below some of the latest offers available from Mozo partners or use the filters to compare all fixed rates in our database.

Last updated 24 April 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.81 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • $0 application fee to pay
    • Additional repayments up to $20,000/year
    • Apply in as little as 15 minutes
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.96 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
  • Promoted

    Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    6.00 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,899
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.91 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.91 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.96 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    6.00 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,899
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.81 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • $0 application fee to pay
    • Additional repayments up to $20,000/year
    • Apply in as little as 15 minutes

  • Flex Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.79 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    6.07 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,931
    Go to site
    • Multiple offset accounts available
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility
Showing 5 results from 415 home loans. Use the filters to see more

Want free expert advice on your home loan?

Whether you're looking to purchase a new home or refinance your existing loan, our friends at Aussie can help! Aussie advice is completely free of charge. PLUS you could win a share of $320K simply by booking an appointment.

Learn more

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans