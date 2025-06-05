Where’s your rate cut? Why mortgage repayments haven’t changed for millions of borrowers
Key points
- ANZ, CommBank and NAB do not automatically lower direct debit repayments for your mortgage when variable rates come down.
- Millions of home loan customers may be wondering why their mortgage repayments haven’t been cut back, as more than half (52%) of owner occupier home loans are with ANZ, CommBank and NAB.
- Borrowers who want their direct debit to be reduced must manually request a change or adjust their repayment online or in-app.
Mortgage repayments haven’t changed? Here’s why
Many banks are already passing on home loan rate cuts following the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision, but millions of Aussie mortgage holders may be wondering why their monthly mortgage repayment still hasn’t changed.
Mozo has found that it could be because your lender doesn’t automatically lower the direct debit for your mortgage repayment when rate cuts come in.
The Big Four banks were quick to announce they would be reducing interest rates on their variable home loans by 0.25% in line with the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision, but most of them require their customers to actually request for their repayments to come down.
ANZ, CommBank and NAB are among those which don’t automatically reduce your monthly repayment – you’ll need to put in a request online, in-app or over the phone.
Other big lenders such as Westpac and Macquarie do automatically lower monthly repayments without customers needing to opt in.
“Most borrowers assume they will pay less when rates are cut,” says Mozo’s finance expert, Rachel Wastell.
“But unless you take action, your lender could leave your direct debit amount exactly where it is, even if your rate has fallen.”
Is it good to keep your repayments above the minimum?
It’s important to note that keeping your monthly repayment at a higher amount, or paying more than you need to can be a good thing, as it can help you pay off your home loan faster because more of your money is going towards paying back the amount you borrowed.
Wastell says leaving repayments higher can be a good strategy to get ahead on the mortgage, but for those struggling with cost-of-living pressures, the missing cash could have an impact.
“Yes, paying extra will reduce your loan faster, but that only works if you can afford it. For many Australians, that money is needed right now for groceries, fuel or rising energy bills, and they’re missing out because they simply don’t know they need to ask.”
Do borrowers realise there’s a choice to make?
CommBank says that after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered the cash rate in February, about 14% of its eligible customers decided to reduce the monthly direct debit for their mortgage.
Similarly, NAB reported that more than 95% of its customers kept their repayments at the same level following the February cut to pay down their home loan quicker.
But Wastell questions whether millions of mortgage holders are aware they have a choice in the matter.
“Banks say customers are choosing not to lower repayments, but we’re asking if they even know they need to?” says Wastell. “It’s hard to call it a choice if borrowers don’t realise there’s a choice to make.”
“Don’t assume your bank will do it for you. If your lender is making it hard to access the savings from a rate cut, it might be time to compare your options.”
If you’re ready to see if you can get a better deal, start by comparing some of the best home loans available now.
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.49% p.a. (5.40% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Promoted
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.81
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- $0 application fee to pay
- Additional repayments up to $20,000/year
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.99% p.a. (5.84% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.74% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.94% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.14% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.14% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.78% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free, up to $20,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional $10 monthly
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee. $15 monthly service for Offset Home Loan option.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.72
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,773
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.72% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.69% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.89% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.89% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.74% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.49% p.a. (5.40% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Flex Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.53
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.86
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,848
- Multiple offset accounts available
- Free extra repayments
- Easy redraw facility
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.62% p.a. (5.88% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.53% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.58% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.79% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.64% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$250.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Budget Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.54
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.57
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,852
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
5.54% p.a. (5.57% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
The $449 application fee is waived for <80% LVR Owner Occupier Principal and Interest loans.
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.54
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.58
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,852
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.54% p.a. (5.58% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Neat Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.64
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.66
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,883
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Easy redraw facility
- No annual fee to pay
- interest rate
-
5.64% p.a. (5.66% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$80,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Flex Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.64
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.89
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,883
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Free extra repayments
- Multiple offset accounts available
- interest rate
-
5.64% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$250.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
OMG Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.77
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- BCU Bank has confirmed a rate cut of 0.25% p.a. effective 10 June
- No ongoing annual fees
- Pre-approval valid for 3 months
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.81
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- $0 application fee to pay
- Additional repayments up to $20,000/year
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.99% p.a. (5.84% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.74% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.94% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.14% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.14% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.78% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free, up to $20,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional $10 monthly
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee. $15 monthly service for Offset Home Loan option.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.78
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,927
- NRMA Home Loans has confirmed a rate cut of 0.25% p.a. effective 6 June
- $0 application fee to pay
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
5.78% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional $10 monthly
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee. $15 monthly service for Offset Home Loan option.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Basic Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.88
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,959
- P&N Bank has confirmed a rate cut of 0.25% p.a. effective 10 June
- No ongoing monthly loan maintenance fees
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
5.88% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Offset Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.89
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.92
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,962
- BCU Bank has confirmed a rate cut of 0.25% p.a. effective 10 June
- No ongoing monthly loan maintenance fees to pay.
- Pre-approval valid for 3 months
- interest rate
-
5.89% p.a. (5.92% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
n/a
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Offset Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
6.09
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
6.12
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$3,027
- P&N Bank has confirmed a rate cut of 0.25% p.a. effective 10 June
- No ongoing monthly loan maintenance fees
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
6.09% p.a. (6.12% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.