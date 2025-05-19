See you for the RBA decision tomorrow!Peter Terlato
You can stay up-to-date with the latest banking news and interest rate updates over on our latest live blog.
If the RBA cuts rates tomorrow and lenders pass on the rate cut in full, homeowners could see meaningful savings on their loan repayments.
According to Mozo’s latest analysis, the average borrower with a $666,000 home loan could save around $102 per month, or $1,220 per year, if their interest rate dropped from 6.10% p.a. to 5.85% p.a.
Here’s how the savings stack up across different loan sizes:
|
If RBA cuts 25 basis points to 3.85%
|
Loan amount
|
Monthly repayments at 6.10% p.a.
|
Potential repayments at 5.85% p.a.
|
Monthly repayment difference
|
Yearly repayment difference
|$350,000
|$2,276
|$2,223
|-$53
|-$641
|$500,000
|$3,252
|$3,176
|-$76
|-$916
|$666,000
|$4,332
|$4,230
|-$102
|-$1,220
|$750,000
|$4,878
|$4,764
|-$114
|-$1,374
|$1,000,000
|$6,504
|$6,352
|-$153
|-$1,832
|
Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest. Average Owner-Occupier Variable Housing Rate of 6.10% as of March 2025 (Lenders' Interest Rates, RBA), and $666,000 as the average loan size for owner occupier dwellings (Lending Indicators, ABS, December 2024).
If a ‘super-sized’ cut were to occur – as predicted by NAB – the average borrower with a $666,000 home loan could save around $202 per month, or $2,426 per year, if their interest rate dropped from 6.10% p.a. to 5.60% p.a. Here’s how the savings stack up across different loan sizes:
|
If RBA cuts 50 basis points to 3.60%
|
Loan amount
|
Monthly repayments at 6.10% p.a.
|
Potential repayments at 5.60% p.a.
|
Monthly repayment difference
|
Yearly repayment difference
|$350,000
|$2,276
|$2,170
|-$106
|-$1,275
|$500,000
|$3,252
|$3,100
|-$152
|-$1,821
|$666,000
|$4,332
|$4,130
|-$202
|-$2,426
|$750,000
|$4,878
|$4,651
|-$228
|-$2,732
|$1,000,000
|$6,504
|$6,201
|-$304
|-$3,643
|
Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest. Average Owner-Occupier Variable Housing Rate of 6.10% as of March 2025 (Lenders' Interest Rates, RBA), and $666,000 as the average loan size for owner occupier dwellings (Lending Indicators, ABS, December 2024).
With rates still well above pre-2022 levels, even if the RBA opts for a more modest cut, it'd provide welcome relief to stretched household budgets.
HSBC has lowered its fixed home loan rates prior to the RBA's rate call.
Fixed 1-year rates have been cut by 30 basis points, with the lowest now at 5.34% p.a. for borrowers with a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) under 60%. Other 1-year rates range up to 6.14% p.a., depending on the LVR tier.
Fixed 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-year terms have each been reduced by 25 basis points. Following the change, fixed 2-year rates start from 5.24% p.a., 3-year from 5.24% p.a., 4-year from 5.44% p.a., and 5-year from 5.44% p.a. These rate reductions apply to principal and interest loans on the Home Loan Package for owner occupiers with LVRs under 90%.
All changes took effect today, Monday 19 May 2025.
See below for some of the standout rate adjustments.
|
LVR tier
|
Term
|
Previous rate
|
New rate
|
Comparison rate*
|
Change
|
<60%
|1 year
|5.64% p.a.
|5.34% p.a.
|6.21% p.a.
|-0.30%
|
<80%
|1 year
|5.69% p.a.
|5.39% p.a.
|6.30% p.a.
|-0.30%
|
<90%
|1 year
|6.09% p.a.
|5.79% p.a.
|6.60% p.a.
|-0.30%
|
<60%
|2 years
|5.49% p.a.
|5.24% p.a.
|6.14% p.a.
|-0.25%
|
<90%
|5 years
|6.14% p.a.
|5.89% p.a.
|6.48% p.a.
|-0.25%
Discover recent fixed rate changes in the latest edition of Money Moves.
Several economists and financial institutions are predicting a rate cut tomorrow afternoon. One of the Big Four banks even suggests that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make a ‘super-sized’ (-0.50%) cut to the cash rate at the monetary policy meeting announcement on 20 May.
Here’s the outlook from major institutions and market commentators:
The RBA's decision will be handed down at 2:30pm on May 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Mozo’s Live Blog over the next few days for the decision, further analysis, and to find out which providers pass on any rate cuts.