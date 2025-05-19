If the RBA cuts rates tomorrow and lenders pass on the rate cut in full, homeowners could see meaningful savings on their loan repayments.

According to Mozo’s latest analysis, the average borrower with a $666,000 home loan could save around $102 per month, or $1,220 per year, if their interest rate dropped from 6.10% p.a. to 5.85% p.a.

Here’s how the savings stack up across different loan sizes:

If RBA cuts 25 basis points to 3.85%

Loan amount

Monthly repayments at 6.10% p.a.

Potential repayments at 5.85% p.a.

Monthly repayment difference

Yearly repayment difference

$350,000

$2,276

$2,223

-$53

-$641

$500,000

$3,252

$3,176

-$76

-$916

$666,000

$4,332

$4,230

-$102

-$1,220

$750,000

$4,878

$4,764

-$114

-$1,374

$1,000,000

$6,504

$6,352

-$153

-$1,832

Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest. Average Owner-Occupier Variable Housing Rate of 6.10% as of March 2025 (Lenders' Interest Rates, RBA), and $666,000 as the average loan size for owner occupier dwellings (Lending Indicators, ABS, December 2024).



If a ‘super-sized’ cut were to occur – as predicted by NAB – the average borrower with a $666,000 home loan could save around $202 per month, or $2,426 per year, if their interest rate dropped from 6.10% p.a. to 5.60% p.a. Here’s how the savings stack up across different loan sizes:

If RBA cuts 50 basis points to 3.60%

Loan amount

Monthly repayments at 6.10% p.a.

Potential repayments at 5.60% p.a.

Monthly repayment difference

Yearly repayment difference

$350,000

$2,276

$2,170

-$106

-$1,275

$500,000

$3,252

$3,100

-$152

-$1,821

$666,000

$4,332

$4,130

-$202

-$2,426

$750,000

$4,878

$4,651

-$228

-$2,732

$1,000,000

$6,504

$6,201

-$304

-$3,643

Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest. Average Owner-Occupier Variable Housing Rate of 6.10% as of March 2025 (Lenders' Interest Rates, RBA), and $666,000 as the average loan size for owner occupier dwellings (Lending Indicators, ABS, December 2024).



With rates still well above pre-2022 levels, even if the RBA opts for a more modest cut, it'd provide welcome relief to stretched household budgets.