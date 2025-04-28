NAB cuts term deposit rates as savings squeeze tightens

NAB has trimmed its term deposit rates once more, continuing a downward spiral that began even before the Reserve Bank of Australia’s first cash rate cut in February 2025.

Effective Monday 28 April 2025, NAB reduced interest rates across most of its term deposit options for balances between $5,000 and $1,999,999. The cuts impact both short-term and long-term deposits, further tightening returns for Aussie savers.

Here’s a quick look at the latest NAB term deposit rate changes:

Term

New rate

Previous rate

30 days

1.25% p.a.

–

60 days

1.45% p.a.

–

90 days

2.90% p.a.

3.00% p.a.

4 months

3.05% p.a.

–

5 months

3.15% p.a.

–

6 months

3.20% p.a.

3.30% p.a.

7 months

4.20% p.a.

4.25% p.a.

8 months

3.40% p.a.

3.50% p.a.

9 months

3.40% p.a.

3.50% p.a.

10 months

3.50% p.a.

3.60% p.a.

11 months

3.50% p.a.

3.60% p.a.

12 months

3.90% p.a.

4.00% p.a.

13–23 months

3.80% p.a.

4.00% p.a.



Customers choosing half-yearly, quarterly or monthly interest payments will also see cuts. However, NAB’s 24-month and longer term deposit rates remain unchanged.