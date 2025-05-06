Banking in the era of apps: What’s new and worth switching for?
When most of us check our bank account, it’s for one of three reasons: Has my pay landed? What’s my balance? And seriously – did I really spend that much on sushi last month?
What we rarely stop to consider is whether our everyday bank account is actually working for us. Are we paying fees we don’t need to? Are we missing out on smarter features that could help us save, track, or take control?
The reality is, bank accounts have had a quiet revolution. No longer just a digital ledger for spending and salary, today’s app-first accounts are smarter, more intuitive, and packed with features designed for everyday life – not just financial professionals.
Many banks are now offering accounts that go beyond tap-and-go or digital wallet compatibility. They’re building tools into their apps that help customers manage money more actively and with less effort.
Here are just a few of the modern features you’ll now find in some digital-savvy bank accounts:
- Instant transaction notifications: Know exactly when (and where) your money moves.
- Spending insights: Break down your expenses by type, from groceries to that fourth coffee.
- Lock, block, or limit: Misplaced card? Lock it instantly via the app without calling support.
- Round-up savings: Automatically round up your purchases and stash the spare change.
- Fee-free international spending: Spend overseas without any surprise charges.
- Subscription tracking and management: See all your recurring charges in one place.
- Budget tools and savings goals: Set targets, track progress, and get nudged when off track.
Many banks have removed monthly account fees entirely, or started offering cashback and partner rewards, proving that everyday accounts don’t have to be basic anymore.
So if your current bank feels like it’s stuck in 2015, it might be time to explore what’s out there. The best part? Switching is easier than ever, and many digital-first banks make it a seamless process from your phone.
Your bank account should do more than just store your money. In the era of apps, it should help you manage it.
Innovative bank accounts
ING Orange Everyday
- Multi year Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ winner for Exceptional everyday account
- 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 annually)
- Unlimited rebates on international transaction fees (T&Cs apply)
- Round-up feature to help you save or contribute towards philanthropy
The ING Orange Everyday account is a regular Mozo Experts Choice Award recipient, having won awards for Exceptional Everyday Account for 8 years running (2018-2025).
The account offers a range of innovative features which are unlocked when the monthly criteria (deposit at least $1,000 from an external source to any personal ING account in your name) are met and you make five or more settled (not pending) eligible ING card purchases.
These features include rebates on domestic ATM fees (up to 5 per month), not paying any international transaction fees on online or overseas purchases, and scoring up to $100 cashback annually for paying your utility bills through the account.
You can also activate the everyday round-up feature which will round up your card purchases to the nearest $1 or $5 and the extra amount is moved to your nominated savings account or charity.
There's a $5 fee for international ATM withdrawals but rebates are available for eligible customers.
ubank Spend Account
- No domestic ATM, international ATM or transaction Fees
- Track spending with insights and predictions
- Mozo Experts Choice Exceptional Everyday Account Award Winner 2025
ubank's Spend Account is an everyday bank account and money management tool rolled into one.
The account has no monthly fees, overseas and online payments are also fee free making it a great account to use when travelling. You can use the account with all the main digital payment methods (Apple, Google, Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin Pay) and access ATMs or payments via a physical card.
The app helps you to track upcoming expenses and bills and gives you visibility to your spending so that you can avoid any late fees.
It also lets you connect accounts with other banks so that you have a single view of your finances.
Suncorp Everyday Options Account
- $0 monthly account keeping fees
- Unlimited fee-free Suncorp Bank transactions
- 0% foreign currency conversion fees on Visa Debit card purchases online and overseas
- Organise your finances with up to 9 sub-accounts and boost savings with flexiRates
The Suncorp Bank Everyday Options Account offers a flexible and fee-free banking experience. With no monthly account keeping fees and unlimited fee-free transactions, it's designed to simplify your everyday banking. Enjoy the convenience of 0% foreign currency conversion fees on Visa Debit card purchases online and overseas. Manage your money effectively by setting up to 9 sub-accounts for budgeting and take advantage of flexiRates to earn higher interest on your savings.
This account is available to customers aged 11 years and over.
Great Southern Bank Everyday Edge Account
- Zero account keeping fees
- Unlimited fee-free domestic transactions
- Free access to thousands of ATMs nationwide
The Great Southern Bank Everyday Edge Account is designed to make your everyday banking straightforward and cost-effective. With no monthly account keeping fees and unlimited fee-free domestic transactions, you can manage your finances with ease. Enjoy the convenience of tap-and-pay using your preferred digital wallet and access your account through mobile and online banking.
For customers who deposit $2,000 or more each month from a non-Great Southern Bank account and make at least five settled Visa Debit card purchases (excluding ATM withdrawals and cash-outs), the bank offers rebates on international transaction fees and overseas ATM withdrawal fees. Additionally, meeting these criteria can help you qualify for bonus interest on linked savings accounts like the Home Saver and Goal Saver, allowing you to grow your savings faster.
This account is available to customers aged 18 years and over.
HSBC Everyday Global Account
- No international ATM fees
- Buy, hold, and spend in 10 currencies
- Free HSBC international money transfers
- Earn 2% cashback on eligible tap and pay transactions (<$100)
The HSBC Everyday Global Account may be an appealing option for those who travel overseas regularly. There’s no international ATM fees and you can buy, hold and spend in up to 10 currencies without incurring international transfer fees.
There are also no monthly account fees or international transaction fees.
If you meet the HSBC Everyday Extras minimum deposit requirements of $2,000 per month, you can earn 2% cashback (up to $50 per month) on eligible tap and pay transactions under $100.
Overall, the HSBC Everyday Global Account is well-suited for customers seeking a versatile banking solution that supports an international lifestyle. However, it’s sensible to compare a range of options to find the account that best suits your needs.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Bank Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.