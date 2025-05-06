Banking in the era of apps: What’s new and worth switching for?

When most of us check our bank account, it’s for one of three reasons: Has my pay landed? What’s my balance? And seriously – did I really spend that much on sushi last month?

What we rarely stop to consider is whether our everyday bank account is actually working for us. Are we paying fees we don’t need to? Are we missing out on smarter features that could help us save, track, or take control?

The reality is, bank accounts have had a quiet revolution. No longer just a digital ledger for spending and salary, today’s app-first accounts are smarter, more intuitive, and packed with features designed for everyday life – not just financial professionals.

Many banks are now offering accounts that go beyond tap-and-go or digital wallet compatibility. They’re building tools into their apps that help customers manage money more actively and with less effort.

Here are just a few of the modern features you’ll now find in some digital-savvy bank accounts:

Instant transaction notifications: Know exactly when (and where) your money moves.

Know exactly when (and where) your money moves. Spending insights: Break down your expenses by type, from groceries to that fourth coffee.

Break down your expenses by type, from groceries to that fourth coffee. Lock, block, or limit: Misplaced card? Lock it instantly via the app without calling support.

Misplaced card? Lock it instantly via the app without calling support. Round-up savings: Automatically round up your purchases and stash the spare change.

Automatically round up your purchases and stash the spare change. Fee-free international spending: Spend overseas without any surprise charges.

Spend overseas without any surprise charges. Subscription tracking and management: See all your recurring charges in one place.

See all your recurring charges in one place. Budget tools and savings goals: Set targets, track progress, and get nudged when off track.

Many banks have removed monthly account fees entirely, or started offering cashback and partner rewards, proving that everyday accounts don’t have to be basic anymore.

So if your current bank feels like it’s stuck in 2015, it might be time to explore what’s out there. The best part? Switching is easier than ever, and many digital-first banks make it a seamless process from your phone.

Your bank account should do more than just store your money. In the era of apps, it should help you manage it.