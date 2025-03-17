New home loans total rises in December quarter, APRAJP Pelosi
New home loans funded across Australia increased by 18% in the December quarter of 2024 to $179bn compared to $153bn in the same period of 2023, according to the latest data from APRA.
New owner-occupier loans held steady at 67% of the total and investment loans made up about 30%.
Interestingly, new home loans with an 80% loan-to-value ratio also held at about 31% of the total.
LVRs of 80% have typically been the standard across Australia, although in recent years as property prices have escalated, some lenders have offered higher LVRs of 90%.
The latest data shows that the average owner-occupier mortgage in Australia is $642,121, as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in September 2024.
This represents a 7% annual increase on the prior year.
In fact, the average mortgage in Australia grew 74% over the past decade according to data from the ABS' Lending Indicators released in September 2024.
Of course home loan amounts are usually different by state, with NSW, Victoria and Queensland loans typically much higher than in the other states and territories.
For example, the average loan size in NSW has risen from $780,000 in the September quarter of last year, up to $811,000 as of December, as per ABS data.
Getting into property? You can easily compare home loans right here at Mozo.
Okay, that's all for today, thanks for joining us. Check back in tomorrow for more live blog coverage of all things interest rates, home loans, savings and more!