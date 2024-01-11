10 expert tips for buying your first home
Whether you’re at the stage of working out how much you can afford or you’re ready to compare home loans, it never hurts to have some expert tips at your disposal – especially if you’re unsure about how to buy your first home.
So if you’re planning to get a foot in the door of your first home this year, here are some tips from both Mozo finance expert Peter Marshall, and Resolve Finance’s Don Crellin.
1. Work out how much you can afford
Borrowing power
If you haven’t yet worked out your borrowing power (how much a lender will let you borrow), then this should be your first port of call.
Crellin says to consider your income, expenses, and any existing debts.
You can use Mozo's borrowing power calculator for a rough picture of how much you might be able to borrow.
RELATED: Here’s how much you’ll need to afford a $750,000 home loan in Australia
2. Find out about grants and schemes in your state
First Home Owners Grant (FHOG)
First-time buyers may be eligible for the First Home Owners Grant (FHOG). You can find out how much you get from the FHOG in your state or territory government by seeing our First Home Owners Grant Guide.
Other government schemes
- First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS)
- First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSSS)
- First Home Guarantee (FGH).
3. Plan for additional costs
Aside from the deposit and home loan repayments, there are other costs of buying a home to consider too.
According to Crellin, these could include stamp duty, maintenance, and home insurance.
Stamp duty
Mozo expert Peter Marshall notes that stamp duty is a big one.
“Get an idea of how much stamp duty you might be up for very early in the process because that will affect how much you can afford to spend,” he says.
Keep in mind that there may be state government schemes available that could reduce or waive stamp duty fees.
Conveyancers, property inspections, and pest inspections
There are some other costs that you may or may not need to pay before settling on a property.
“You’ll need to get a conveyancer, you’ll probably want to get a property and pest inspection report done,” Marshall says.
Council rates
Marshall adds that when you’re settling your loan, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got money available for paying council rates.
“Your council rates can be paid quarterly, but sometimes when you buy a place the council will say you need to pay your first year up-front. So, you may not be able to spread it over your year – it may be one big lump sum.”
Home insurance
Once you’ve bought your home, it’s also a good idea to compare home insurance to help protect your new property.
“A lot of insurers will let you make those payments monthly, so you can spread those costs over the year, rather than paying for it all up-front,” Marshall said.
Before you move in…
Before you move your furniture in, you might also consider getting your new house cleaned and painted, or even getting the flooring replaced.
Of course, those costs are subject to the condition of the property and whether you’re willing to put a bit of elbow grease into it yourself, or hire a pro.
4. Get home loan pre-approval
Marshall says pre-approval (aka ‘conditional approval’) can provide more confidence about what your lender will give you, in terms of your maximum loan amount.
“That can be very comforting and give you a lot more assurance about whether the bank is going to cover a loan for the properties you’re looking at.”
Marshall notes that pre-approvals are helpful but need to be treated cautiously.
“You might find that the bank disagrees with the valuation of a property you’re looking at, or not wanting to lend you as much as they’ve conditionally approved you for.
“Make sure you read the fine print about what the bank is and isn’t offering.”
But before the bank will agree to lend you anything, you need to impress them.
5. Impress your lender with organisation and genuine savings
The banks want to know if you can service a loan. This means:
Getting your finances organised
Marshall says to make sure that you’ve got documents supporting your claims about income and expenses, should the bank want to check them.
“If they feel like you know what you’re doing, and you’re not trying to fudge the figures, I think that would give them a bit more confidence.”
Marshall also recommends you go over your expenses to cut out anything you can live without, in order to maximise the amount of money you have to make repayments.
Show Genuine savings
Marshall says genuine savings (ie. savings you’ve built up over time) can give a lender confidence that you’re in a stable enough financial position to service a mortgage.
“If a lender can see that you’ve been building up money over time and you can show them how that fits into your budget, again that will give them a bit more confidence that you’re organised, that you know what you’re doing, and you can stick to a budget,” he says.
Genuine savings look a lot better than a lump sum coming into your account from say "the bank of mum and dad".
“If you’ve suddenly got a lump sum coming into your account, and you’re not properly able to explain how that got there, then that could leave them asking questions and create a little doubt.
“I think if I was a lender, seeing that kind of thing, I would be a bit more conservative with the figures than I would otherwise.”
6. Research locations and property
Crellin recommends keeping an eye out for areas and properties that have value growth potential, including things like access to good amenities and public transportation links.
Aside from keeping growth areas in mind, Crellin says you could also:
- Research pricing trends in your chosen area
- Attend open houses and inspections to get a feel for the area and the type of property you want
- Talk to builders with a strong track record about building and land options.
If you find you’re priced out of your ideal areas, consider checking out bridesmaid suburbs, where prices may be lower, while still close to your preferred areas.
7. Avoid Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) if you can
While Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) can help you to secure a home loan with less than a 20% deposit, Marshall says it has its pitfalls.
"LMI isn't transferrable so if you want to refinance again but still do not have more than 20% equity in the property you will need to pay it again," he said.
"The other thing about LMI that people often misunderstand is that this insurance is not for you the borrower. While you pay it, it is there to protect the borrower should you default on the loan. "
8. Don’t be afraid to negotiate on a private sale
As buying a home is a costly decision, Marshall says you shouldn’t be afraid to negotiate – even after an offer has been accepted by the agent. Just make sure there’s a good reason for it.
“Don’t be afraid to reduce your offer after it’s been accepted if you’ve got something to base that reduction off, such as a building inspection report,” he says.
“The sellers may not want to take a reduced price after they’ve, in their heads, locked you in as the buyer. But then you may find that they’re very keen to make the sale and you may get a bit of a discount.
“So, don’t be afraid to negotiate, haggle, argue – you’re talking about large amounts of money.”
9. Don’t pay for something you’re not going to use
There are lots of different home loan features out there, but some come at a premium. For example, offset accounts.
“Offset accounts are a great feature for a borrower that sometimes has some money coming through that they put into that account to reduce their interest bills,” says Marshall.
“But those loans also come with a cost premium. Unless you’re going to make use of that offset facility, there’s no need to pay any extra. You can get what’s called a ‘basic loan’ – those loans will still let you make additional repayments and withdraw those additional repayments if you need to, and reduce your interest bill that way.
“So, offset accounts are great, but there is a cost involved. So my advice on that front is: don’t pay for something that you’re not going to use.”
10. Compare home loans
Crellin says you should understand the types of home loans available and explore loan terms, interest rates, and any additional fees.
This is especially true if it’s your first home loan.
One of the major decisions you’ll make is choosing between variable rate home loans, or fixed rate home loans.
For more tips, check out our home buying guides. If you’re at the stage where you’re ready to do some research, or lock in a great rate, compare some of the featured home loans below.
Calculate your repayments
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.43
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,578
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.65% p.a. (5.43% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.75% p.a. (5.37% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.46% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.58% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.60% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.48% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.48
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,578
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.65% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.75% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.63% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.54% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,758
- The first home loan with an automatic loyalty discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- Built by CommBank
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.15% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Basic Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.38
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,801
- $3,000 cashback when refinancing $700k+ (T&Cs apply)
- Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
- No account-keeping or monthly fees
- interest rate
-
5.38% p.a. (5.40% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
Receive $3,000 cashback for refinancing existing home loans with a loan size of $700,000 or more, LVR < 80%. Applications from 15 June 2024, settled within 120 days of the loan application date. Not available for refinancing from Bank of Queensland Group.
Read reviews and learn more about ME home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Lite Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.31
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,773
- Earn Virgin Money Points every month
- No ongoing home loan fees
- Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
- interest rate
-
5.29% p.a. (5.31% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$150.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation costs up to $300 covered.
- Other benefits
-
Earn 1,000 Virgin Money Points per borrower every month. T&Cs apply.
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.43
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,578
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.65% p.a. (5.43% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.75% p.a. (5.37% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.46% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.58% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.60% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.48% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.48
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,578
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.65% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.75% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.63% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.54% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.73
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,590
- No application, establishment or monthly fees
- Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
- Free redraw facility to access additional funds
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.69% p.a. (5.73% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.44% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.34% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.85% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
-
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $20,000 p.a. during fixed rate term
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and exit fee at cost. Valuation fee charged at cost, starting from $132.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about SWSbank home loansGo to site
-
Discount Fixed Rate
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
4.89
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.42
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,651
- $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
- Up to $10,000 extra repayments annually
- One free residential valuation per application
- interest rate
-
2 years - 4.89% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.41% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.39% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$10.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $5,000 p.a
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$2,000 cashback for new loans refinanced from another lender loans (T&Cs apply).
Read reviews and learn more about Bank of Queensland home loansGo to site
-
1-Year Fixed Simple Home Loan Special
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Refinance only
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.22
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- Up to $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs for owner-occupied loans (T&Cs apply)
- No application, ongoing, or monthly fees
- Make unlimited extra repayments and access funds via free redraw
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.99% p.a. (5.22% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.24% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$300,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
First Option Bank will cover the first $1,000 of legal and valuation costs. Other external costs will be charged to the borrower.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.47
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.39% p.a. (5.55% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.47% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.19% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.61% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.49% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Deluxe "Special" Owner Occupied Variable Home Loan Rate - 12 Month Discount
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
Variable for 12 months and then 5.85% p.a.
- Comparison rate
-
5.77
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,715
- Get a discount on your interest rate for the first 12 months
- No application or ongoing fees
- Offset account included
- interest rate
-
5.85% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
-
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and exit fee at cost. Valuation fee charged at cost, starting from $132.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Discount Great Rate Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.19
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.20
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,742
- Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
- No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)
- Low variable rate
- interest rate
-
5.19% p.a. (5.20% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$180.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
Apply online cashback offer $2,500 for new loans of $250,000-$499,999 or $3,000 cashback for $500,000 or more for purchases or refinancing, LVR <80%. Up to $2,500 cashback for refinancers or first home buyers for applications made with lenders. T&Cs apply
Read reviews and learn more about Greater Bank home loansGo to site
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,758
- The first home loan with an automatic loyalty discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- Built by CommBank
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.15% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Simple Home Loan Variable
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,758
- A low variable rate that allows you to benefit from potential future rate cuts
- No application, ongoing, or monthly fees
- Make unlimited extra repayments and access funds via a free redraw facility
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.24% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation and legal fees covered up to $1,000. Anything above this charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank home loansGo to site
-
OMG Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.27
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,758
- No ongoing annual fees
- Pre-approval valid for 3 months
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.27% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Lite Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.31
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,773
- Earn Virgin Money Points every month
- No ongoing home loan fees
- Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
- interest rate
-
5.29% p.a. (5.31% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$150.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation costs up to $300 covered.
- Other benefits
-
Earn 1,000 Virgin Money Points per borrower every month. T&Cs apply.
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Budget Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.32
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,773
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
5.29% p.a. (5.32% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
The $449 application fee is waived for <80% LVR Owner Occupier Principal and Interest loans.
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.33
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,773
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.29% p.a. (5.33% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Loaded Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.34
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.64
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,789
- Earn Virgin Money Points at settlement and every month
- 100% interest offset
- Weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment flexibility
- interest rate
-
5.34% p.a. (5.64% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$150.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$295.00 yearly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$400,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$699,999
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Earn 2,000 Virgin Money Points per borrower every month. T&Cs apply.
- Special Offers
-
Earn 2,000 Virgin Money Points on settlement for every $10,000 borrowed.
Your selected home loans
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.