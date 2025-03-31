Mozo Live: RBA cash rate decision this week, federal election called for May

With the federal election approaching on May 3, 2025, the cost of living has emerged as a pivotal issue. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has proposed a set of reforms aimed at enhancing competition within the supermarket sector to benefit both consumers and suppliers. Key recommendations include:
Clearer pricing practices: Implementing transparent pricing strategies to help consumers make informed choices.
Increased supplier transparency: Ensuring fairer bargaining conditions by promoting openness between supermarkets and their suppliers.
Planning and zoning law reforms: Adjusting regulations to encourage greater competition and market entry.
These recommendations stem from findings that Australia's supermarket landscape, dominated by major players like Coles and Woolworths, isn't delivering optimal outcomes for consumers and suppliers due to limited competition.
In response to the ACCC's findings, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to outlaw supermarket price gouging if re-elected, aiming to enhance price transparency and protect consumers from unfair pricing practices.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton criticised Labor's approach, advocating for more robust measures, such as introducing divestiture laws to dismantle supermarket monopolies and foster genuine competition.
Good morning and welcome to Mozo's live coverage of everything interest rates! Stay tuned as we dive into this week’s news.
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that the federal election will take place on Saturday 3 May 2025. A five-week campaign is now underway to decide the next government.
The nation’s two major political parties will need to outline what they plan to do about the ongoing cost-of-living and housing crisis, as well as plans for Australia’s energy mix, immigration and healthcare issues, plus their ability to deal with President Trump and withstand a potential trade war between world superpowers – the United States and China.
However, before Aussies choose which political party will lead our nation for the next three years, borrowers and potential homebuyers will be keen to see what the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) does with the cash rate this week. The next decision takes place today and tomorrow.
In February, the RBA announced its first rate reduction in four years, trimming the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%. This provided mortgage holders with some much-needed relief and breathing room.
The Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX) RBA Rate Indicator currently has market expectations of an interest rate reduction at tomorrow's meeting pegged at just 8%. Additionally, analysts at all of the Big Four banks predict that Australia’s central bank will hold rates in April.