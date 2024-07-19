Are you getting the most out of the July super boost?

Did you know that from 1 July 2024, the super guarantee rate increased from 11% to 11.50%?

While this might not sound like a huge change, it’s worth paying attention to.

Over your working life, your employer pays super at the super guarantee rate (SG), which will make up the bulk of most Australians’ retirement balances.

So, any increase in this rate means more of your income automatically goes towards your super, and your retirement savings get a boost without you having to lift a finger.

For example, for an Australian worker with an average salary of $98,218, the increase to the SG rate means an extra $490 per year straight into their super account.

You might be thinking, ‘That doesn’t seem like much’. But, what looks like a small change on paper can actually make a huge difference to your balance at retirement.

What difference could the SG rate increase make to your retirement balance?

According to superannuation provider AustralianSuper , a 25-year-old male, new to the workforce and earning $78,000 a year would have an extra $26,000 in his super by the time he retires at 67.

In another example, a 40-year-old woman with $84,000 currently in her super account, and earning $76,000 a year would have an extra $13,000 in her super by the time she retires, thanks to the increase.