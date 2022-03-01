Best online mortgage lenders in Australia

Digital banking has come a long way in recent years, and more and more Australians now look to online lenders when taking out a mortgage. With amazing perks like convenient applications, fast approval, and competitive interest rates, it's not hard to see why!

In addition to the digital-only players, many traditional brick-and-mortar banks also offer online-only home loans making it a convenient option to apply from the comfort of your home.

Whether you’re applying online or in person, you’ll want to make sure that you’re getting a good deal, and this is where the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards come in. Each year our experts crunch the numbers across different home loan categories to find the best value loans for Australians.

Here’s a look at some of the winners from our 2025 awards which are available online, along with some of our editor’s picks for this month.