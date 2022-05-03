In February, the Reserve Bank of Australia changed direction after a long stretch of rate holds and delivered a cut to the official cash rate down to 4.10%.

It then held this rate at its April meeting.

The Big Four banks have been anticipating this pivot for a few months now, given some noticeable shifts in economic data. In short, the focus has moved toward supporting economic growth and boosting consumer confidence, while ensuring inflation remains within the RBA's target band of 2-3%.

It remains to be seen if further rate cuts are in the offing.

How are home loans looking now?

Borrowers with the Big Four (CommBank, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB) have weathered the previous tightening cycle, which saw the cash rate rise to 4.35%. Currently, the average variable rate home loan among the Big Four banks sits at 7.32%, while for all providers we track in the mozo database it’s 6.70%. These figures are expected to come down in line with the recent cut.

Be sure to stay on top of the latest cash rate movements with our RBA rate tracker.

Commonwealth Bank

Commbank responded by announcing a 0.25% p.a. cut to variable home loan rates effective 28 February 2025.

ANZ

ANZ reduced variable rate home loans by 25 basis points from the 28 February 2025.

Westpac

Westpac announced a 0.25% p.a. reduction in variable home loan rates, effective 4 March 2025.

NAB

From 28 February 2025, NAB cut the standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points.

What an RBA rate move means for the market

After maintaining the cash rate at 4.35% since November 2023, the RBA's shift toward an easing cycle is due to a tighter economy and slowing inflation. The most recent cut will certainly be a relief for many borrowers who saw their variable home loan rate climb between 2022 and 2023.

If your current provider isn't passing on rate moves fast enough, comparing alternatives is a good place to start.

You can easily compare home loans on our home loan hub page – refinancing could save you on your monthly mortgage repayments.

Home loan rate change calculator