How did CommBank, ANZ, NAB and Westpac respond to the RBA rate cut?
In February, the Reserve Bank of Australia changed direction after a long stretch of rate holds and delivered a cut to the official cash rate down to 4.10%.
It then held this rate at its April meeting.
The Big Four banks have been anticipating this pivot for a few months now, given some noticeable shifts in economic data. In short, the focus has moved toward supporting economic growth and boosting consumer confidence, while ensuring inflation remains within the RBA's target band of 2-3%.
It remains to be seen if further rate cuts are in the offing.
How are home loans looking now?
Borrowers with the Big Four (CommBank, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB) have weathered the previous tightening cycle, which saw the cash rate rise to 4.35%. Currently, the average variable rate home loan among the Big Four banks sits at 7.32%, while for all providers we track in the mozo database it’s 6.70%. These figures are expected to come down in line with the recent cut.
Be sure to stay on top of the latest cash rate movements with our RBA rate tracker.
Commonwealth Bank
Commbank responded by announcing a 0.25% p.a. cut to variable home loan rates effective 28 February 2025.
ANZ
ANZ reduced variable rate home loans by 25 basis points from the 28 February 2025.
Westpac
Westpac announced a 0.25% p.a. reduction in variable home loan rates, effective 4 March 2025.
NAB
From 28 February 2025, NAB cut the standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points.
What an RBA rate move means for the market
After maintaining the cash rate at 4.35% since November 2023, the RBA's shift toward an easing cycle is due to a tighter economy and slowing inflation. The most recent cut will certainly be a relief for many borrowers who saw their variable home loan rate climb between 2022 and 2023.
If your current provider isn't passing on rate moves fast enough, comparing alternatives is a good place to start.
You can easily compare home loans on our home loan hub page – refinancing could save you on your monthly mortgage repayments.
Home loan rate change calculator
Loan details
Repayment change if rates change
If you’re interested in comparing what’s on the market, head over to our home loan comparison hub to get started. You can also browse a selection of offers below.
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Basic Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 30% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.39
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,805
- No ongoing fees
- Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
- No application or account management fees
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.89% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$400.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
70.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - up to $10,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Macquarie home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.83
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,931
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Basic Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 30% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.39
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,805
- No ongoing fees
- Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
- No application or account management fees
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.89% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$400.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
70.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - up to $10,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Macquarie home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.00
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.69% p.a. (6.00% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.99% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Simple Home Loan Variable
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No application, ongoing or monthly fees
- Make additional repayments at any time
- Access your money via internet banking at any time
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation and legal fees covered up to $1,000. Anything above this charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank home loansGo to site
-
OMG Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.77
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No ongoing annual fees
- Pre-approval valid for 3 months
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 6.49% p.a. (6.06% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.74% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 6.29% p.a. (6.09% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.01
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 6.54% p.a. (6.12% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.74% p.a. (6.01% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 6.39% p.a. (6.17% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.