How did CommBank, ANZ, NAB and Westpac respond to the RBA rate cut?

By Cameron Thomson · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
reserve bank of australia (RBA) building

In February, the Reserve Bank of Australia changed direction after a long stretch of rate holds and delivered a cut to the official cash rate down to 4.10%.

It then held this rate at its April meeting.

The Big Four banks have been anticipating this pivot for a few months now, given some noticeable shifts in economic data. In short, the focus has moved toward supporting economic growth and boosting consumer confidence, while ensuring inflation remains within the RBA's target band of 2-3%.

It remains to be seen if further rate cuts are in the offing.

How are home loans looking now?

Borrowers with the Big Four (CommBank, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB) have weathered the previous tightening cycle, which saw the cash rate rise to 4.35%. Currently, the average variable rate home loan among the Big Four banks sits at 7.32%, while for all providers we track in the mozo database it’s 6.70%. These figures are expected to come down in line with the recent cut. 

Be sure to stay on top of the latest cash rate movements with our RBA rate tracker.

Commonwealth Bank

Commbank responded by announcing a 0.25% p.a. cut to variable home loan rates effective 28 February 2025.

ANZ

ANZ reduced variable rate home loans by 25 basis points from the 28 February 2025. 

Westpac

Westpac announced a 0.25% p.a. reduction in variable home loan rates, effective 4 March 2025.

NAB

From 28 February 2025, NAB cut the standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points.

What an RBA rate move means for the market

After maintaining the cash rate at 4.35% since November 2023, the RBA's shift toward an easing cycle is due to a tighter economy and slowing inflation. The most recent cut will certainly be a relief for many borrowers who saw their variable home loan rate climb between 2022 and 2023.

If your current provider isn't passing on rate moves fast enough, comparing alternatives is a good place to start.  

You can easily compare home loans on our home loan hub page – refinancing could save you on your monthly mortgage repayments.

Home loan rate change calculator

Loan details

Rate change

Repayment change if rates change

If you’re interested in comparing what’s on the market, head over to our home loan comparison hub to get started. You can also browse a selection of offers below.

Last updated 1 April 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • Built by CommBank
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
  • Promoted

    Basic Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 30% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.39 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,805
    Go to site
    • No ongoing fees
    • Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
    • No application or account management fees
  • Promoted

    Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.79 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.83 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,931
    Go to site
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.

  • Basic Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 30% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.39 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,805
    Go to site
    • No ongoing fees
    • Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
    • No application or account management fees

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    6.00 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,899
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • Built by CommBank
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees

  • Simple Home Loan Variable

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • No application, ongoing or monthly fees
    • Make additional repayments at any time
    • Access your money via internet banking at any time

  • OMG Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.77 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Pre-approval valid for 3 months

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.96 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    6.01 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
Showing 8 results from 413 home loans. Use the filters to see more

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans